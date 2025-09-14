Arizona VB Drops Two Straight in Washington
The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team had a weekend to forget in Seattle, as it went winless in the Washington tournament that lasted from Friday to Saturday.
Arizona's winning streak, which dated back to last season, went all the way to 17 matches before a loss to the Washington Huskies snapped it on the first day of the tournament.
The streak is the longest one in the program's history, the second longest going back to 2018 when it won 15. It was also the longest streak in the NCAA.
Day 1
Arizona lost to Washington in three close sets, where the biggest lead through the entire match was four points by the Huskies. In the first two sets, it was tied at 23 apiece before Washington was able to take the two-point advantage.
The ending score for all three sets was 25-23, 25-23 and 25-22. Jordan Wilson led in kills with 17, while Carlie Cisneros was second with 10. Cisneros also led in aces with three and Wilson was second with two.
Ana Heath and Adrianna Bridges led the team in blocks with four. Avery Scoggins led in assists with 32 and digs with 12. Brenna Ginder was second in assists with six. Cisneros was second in digs with 10.
Day 2
Arizona dropped its second consecutive match to the San Diego Toreros in five competitive sets. San Diego took the first two, 31-29 and 25-19. The Wildcats took the next two, 25-20. The Toreros then won the final set 16-14.
Wilson led for the second straight match in kills with 26 and Cisneros was second with 18. Cisneros also led the team in aces with two and Wilson was second with one.
Sydney Vanek led the team in blocks with four and Wilson was second with three. Scoggins was the leader in assists with 52 and Ginder was second with five. Haven Wray led in digs with 16 and Scoggins followed closely behind with 14.
The Wildcats will be back at McKale Center this Tuesday, September 16, where it will take on the UTEP Miners at 6 p.m.
The last time the two programs met was September 16, 2022, when Arizona won 3-1. The Wildcats are currently 9-1-1 against UTEP.
Arizona's longest win streak against the Miners is six matches, which went from September 11, 1981 to September 7, 2018.
Let us know your thoughts on the Arizona volleyball team and how you see its season going by commenting on our X account.