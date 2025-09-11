Arizona WBB Head Coach Hinting at Major News
Since being hired as the head coach of the Arizona women’s basketball program, Becky Burke has been busy building the roster for the 2025-26 season and finalizing her coaching staff with high-level assistant coaches from across the country.
Before Arizona, Burke was a successful head coach at four different programs where she was able to turn things around and get them back on track. Overall, she has a record of 174-92 since the start of her career in 2016.
“I would like to thank President (Suresh) Garimella and Desireé for this wonderful opportunity to lead Arizona Women’s Basketball, a program with such a rich tradition,” Burke said. “Wildcats’ fans fully understand the role that elite culture plays in building a program that wins championships. Our staff will be ready to make that a reality as we call Tucson home.”
After the Wildcats had an underwhelming 2024-25 season as the team went 19-14 and missing the NCAA Tournament completely, Burke saw most of the previous season’s roster leave the team with only forward Montaya Dew staying with the team.
So, Burke had to work hard to build up the upcoming season’s roster with a mix of transfers and recruits she was able to land late in the process compared to the rest of the country.
With the roster set, Burke has shifted her focus to recruiting classes in order to get the program headed in the right direction and back in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona has already received two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class in Priyanka Ponnam, Callie Hinder and four-star prospect Jasleen Green. Plus, the Wildcats landed Blessing Adebanjo for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Arizona has been busy on the recruiting trail and has offered multiple high-level prospects from across the country.
During Adebanjo’s visit to Tucson, she wasn’t the only prospect on the visit to Tucson. Arizona managed to have four-star guard Natalya Hodge on campus at the same time sharing in the experience.
Right now, Arizona has made the top seven list for Hodge along with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Florida State, Missouri and Arizona State.
Hodge is a 5-foot-7 point guard that is listed as a four-star prospect on ESPN recruiting database out of Knoxville, Tenn., playing for Bearden High School.
Recently, Burke posted on her X account four stars with the letters BDB (Bear Down Baby) alluding to massive recruiting news coming.
The fact that Burke and Arizona are in the conversation for so many high-level players is a sign of her success at other programs and her ability to be a dynamic recruiter despite the program coming off of an underwhelming season.
