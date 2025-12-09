MLB 2026 Draft Lottery: AL Central Club Awarded No. 1 Pick
The MLB Draft lottery results are in after the drawing occurred on Tuesday.
The 18 teams that didn’t make the postseason were thrown into the lottery with the chance of earning top picks for the 2026 draft. The White Sox entered Tuesday with the best odds to land the No. 1 pick, and wound up winning the lottery. It’s the first time since 1977, and just the third in franchise history, that the White Sox have secured the top draft pick.
The team entering the lottery with the worst record was of course the Rockies, who went 43–119 this past season. However, since they selected in the top six in each of the past two years, they were not allowed to do so for a third year in a row, per MLB rules. Colorado ended up in the 10th draft spot.
Here’s the full draft order from Tuesday’s lottery.
Draft Position
Team
1
White Sox
2
Rays
3
Twins
4
Giants
5
Pirates
6
Royals
7
Orioles
8
Athletics
9
Braves
10
Rockies
11
Nationals
12
Angels
13
Cardinals
14
Marlins
15
Diamondbacks
16
Rangers
17
Astros
18
Reds
The 2026 MLB Draft will take place in Philadelphia on July 11–12.