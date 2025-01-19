Arizona coach has honest analysis of Caleb Love's performance
Just three weeks ago, Caleb Love had the game of a lifetime.
Arizona's 23-year-old, fifth-year senior guard torched TCU for 33 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals in a 90-81 victory. Love was 11-of-17 from the field, 6-of-6 from the free throw line and 5-of-11 from the 3-point line.
Since then, Love has struggled. Mightily.
Arizona won four consecutive Big 12 games with Love playing poorly in three of them — a great sign for the Wildcats and the roster depth Tommy Lloyd and his staff have developed.
But they couldn't overcome Love's struggles in Saturday's 70-54 road loss to Texas Tech. Love was 3-of-13 from the field, 0-of-5 from the 3-point line — and 0-of-6 from the field in the final six minutes of the game. Love finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 turnovers.
'He's Got To Start Playing Better'
After the loss to Texas Tech, Lloyd was direct in his assessment of Love's recent play.
"Caleb's a good player. He's got to start playing better," Lloyd sad. "A couple of games ago he had 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds ... one of the only guys ever to do it in college basketball. So he's just got to play better."
"He'll find his way. We're going to hang with him, and I know it's not coming easy sometimes for him, but he's a good player and he'll play better. He'll play better for sure."
Since his 33-point outing, Love is averaging 10.8 points and is 8-of-31 from downtown (25.8%). He also has more turnovers (13) than assists (12). Through 17 games this season he's averaging 14.9 points and shooting 29.9% from the 3-point line.
Arizona (11-6, 5-1) has proven it can win with Love playing poorly. But to beat the best teams in the Big 12 — Kansas, Houston and Iowa State — the Wildcats are going to need their senior leader to rise to the occasion.