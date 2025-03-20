Arizona vs. Akron prediction, odds for NCAA Tournament game
Tommy Lloyd is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th consecutive season.
After going to the NCAAs every year of his coaching career under Mark Few at Gonzaga, Lloyd has led the Arizona Wildcats into March Madness all four seasons of his tenure in Tucson. He is 4-2 in NCAA Tournament games as the head coach at Arizona, and has advanced to the Sweet 16 in two of the last three seasons.
Arizona (22-12) finished third in the Big 12 and lost to Houston 72-64 in the Big 12 Tournament championship game last weekend. The Wildcats received a No. 4 seed in the East Region and will face No. 13 Akron on Friday in Seattle.
The Wildcats are favored to beat Akron, but the Zips play a unique style of basketball that could cause Arizona some problems.
Arizona vs. Akron Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona -14.5 (-112)
- Akron +14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Arizona: -1200
- Akron: +750
Total
- 166.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arizona vs. Akron How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 4:35 p.m. MST/PT
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): truTV
- Arizona record: 22-12
- Akron record: 28-6
Arizona vs. Akron Prediction and Pick
Expect this to be a high-scoring, end-to-end game.
Akron is one of the best offensive teams in the country, averaging 84.6 points per game, which is No. 8 in Division I college basketball. They've scored 90 or more points 11 times this season. According to KenPom, the Zips rank No. 16 in the country in adjusted tempo, ahead of Kentucky, Illinois and Gonzaga. Translation: Akron wants to play fast.
Arizona ranks No. 12 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Wildcats led the Big 12 in scoring at 81.7 points per game and scored 90 or more points 10 times this season.
Akron plays a similar style to BYU — they push the pace and shoot a ton of 3-pointers. The Zips have incredible balance, with seven players who have made at least 30 3-pointers. The Zips are led by junior guards Nate Johnson (14.0 ppg) and Tavari Johnson (13.0 ppg). Nate Johnson was named both the MAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Their best 3-point shooter is freshman guard Sharron Young (7.6 pgg) who is shooting 40.5% from downtown (45-of-111).
Arizona is led by the three-guard lineup of Caleb Love (16.6 ppg), Jaden Bradley (11.8 ppg) and KJ Lewis (10.9 ppg). Redshirt sophomore 7-footer Henri Veesaar has emerged as a difference-maker over the past two months, scoring inside and out while blocking and altering shots. Veesaar is averaging 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 47% from downtown over his last 10 games.
ESPN's BPI predicts Arizona has a 92.7% chance to beat Akron.
Our prediction: Arizona 85, Akron 77.
