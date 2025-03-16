Inside The Wildcats

NCAA Tournament bracket 2025: Download, fill out March Madness bracket

The 2025 NCAA Tournament Selection Show has arrived; get your bracket ready

Ben Sherman

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket
The 12-person NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will unveil the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at 4 p.m. MST on Sunday.

The projected No. 1 seeds are Auburn, Houston, Duke and Florida. the Arizona Wildcats are projected to be a No. 4 seed and are hoping to be placed in the West.

To get you ready for the Selection Show, which will be televised on CBS and streamed on March Madness Live, here's a blank bracket you can download, print and fill out while the field is unveiled:

2025 NCAA Tournament bracket
NCAA correspondent Andy Katz revealed his final bracket predictions Sunday morning, and he has Arizona slotted as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest, matched up against No. 13 Yale in the first round. Katz has Arizona as the No. 15 overall team in the tournament.

Here are Katz's final prediction for the full field of 68:

  1. Auburn (1)
  2. Duke (1) AQ ACC
  3. Houston (1) AQ Big 12
  4. Florida (1) AQ SEC
  5. Tennessee (2)
  6. Alabama (2)
  7. Michigan State (2)
  8. St. John’s (2)
  9. Texas Tech (3)
  10. Wisconsin (3)
  11. Kentucky (3)
  12. Iowa State (3)
  13. Maryland (4)
  14. Texas A&M (4)
  15. Arizona (4)
  16. Michigan (4)
  17. Clemson (5)
  18. Purdue (5)
  19. Oregon (5)
  20. BYU (5)
  21. Louisville (6)
  22. Ole Miss (6)
  23. Saint Mary’s (6)
  24. Kansas (6)
  25. Illinois (7)
  26. Missouri (7)
  27. UCLA (7)
  28. Marquette (7)
  29. Gonzaga (8)
  30. Creighton (8) 
  31. Memphis (8) AQ American
  32. Mississippi State (8)
  33. UConn (9)
  34. Georgia (9)
  35. New Mexico (9)
  36. Oklahoma (9)
  37. Baylor (10)
  38. Utah State (10)
  39. Arkansas (10)
  40. Vanderbilt (10)
  41. Drake (11) AQ MVC
  42. West Virginia (11)
  43. San Diego State (11)
  44. Indiana (11)
  45. Texas (11)
  46. Colorado State (11) AQ MWC
  47. VCU/George Mason (12) AQ A10
  48. UC San Diego (12) AQ Big West
  49. Liberty (12) AQ CUSA
  50. McNeese (!2) AQ Southland
  51. High Point (13) AQ AQ Big South
  52. Akron (13) AQ MAC
  53. Yale (13) AQ Ivy (assumption Bulldogs beat Cornell)
  54. Lipscomb (13) AQ ASun
  55. UNC Wilmington (14) CAA
  56. Grand Canyon (14) AQ WAC
  57. Troy (14) AQ Sun Belt
  58. Robert Morris (14) AQ Horizon
  59. Montana (15) AQ Big Sky
  60. Bryant (15) AQ America East
  61. Nebraska-Omaha (15) AQ Summit
  62. Wofford (15) AQ Southern
  63. Norfolk State (16) AQ MEAC
  64. SIUE (16) AQ OVC
  65. American (16)  AQ Patriot
  66. Mount Saint Mary’s (16) AQ MAAC
  67. Alabama State (16) AQ SWAC
  68. St. Francis (PA) AQ NEC

