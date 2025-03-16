NCAA Tournament bracket 2025: Download, fill out March Madness bracket
The 12-person NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will unveil the 68-team field for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at 4 p.m. MST on Sunday.
The projected No. 1 seeds are Auburn, Houston, Duke and Florida. the Arizona Wildcats are projected to be a No. 4 seed and are hoping to be placed in the West.
To get you ready for the Selection Show, which will be televised on CBS and streamed on March Madness Live, here's a blank bracket you can download, print and fill out while the field is unveiled:
NCAA correspondent Andy Katz revealed his final bracket predictions Sunday morning, and he has Arizona slotted as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest, matched up against No. 13 Yale in the first round. Katz has Arizona as the No. 15 overall team in the tournament.
Here are Katz's final prediction for the full field of 68:
- Auburn (1)
- Duke (1) AQ ACC
- Houston (1) AQ Big 12
- Florida (1) AQ SEC
- Tennessee (2)
- Alabama (2)
- Michigan State (2)
- St. John’s (2)
- Texas Tech (3)
- Wisconsin (3)
- Kentucky (3)
- Iowa State (3)
- Maryland (4)
- Texas A&M (4)
- Arizona (4)
- Michigan (4)
- Clemson (5)
- Purdue (5)
- Oregon (5)
- BYU (5)
- Louisville (6)
- Ole Miss (6)
- Saint Mary’s (6)
- Kansas (6)
- Illinois (7)
- Missouri (7)
- UCLA (7)
- Marquette (7)
- Gonzaga (8)
- Creighton (8)
- Memphis (8) AQ American
- Mississippi State (8)
- UConn (9)
- Georgia (9)
- New Mexico (9)
- Oklahoma (9)
- Baylor (10)
- Utah State (10)
- Arkansas (10)
- Vanderbilt (10)
- Drake (11) AQ MVC
- West Virginia (11)
- San Diego State (11)
- Indiana (11)
- Texas (11)
- Colorado State (11) AQ MWC
- VCU/George Mason (12) AQ A10
- UC San Diego (12) AQ Big West
- Liberty (12) AQ CUSA
- McNeese (!2) AQ Southland
- High Point (13) AQ AQ Big South
- Akron (13) AQ MAC
- Yale (13) AQ Ivy (assumption Bulldogs beat Cornell)
- Lipscomb (13) AQ ASun
- UNC Wilmington (14) CAA
- Grand Canyon (14) AQ WAC
- Troy (14) AQ Sun Belt
- Robert Morris (14) AQ Horizon
- Montana (15) AQ Big Sky
- Bryant (15) AQ America East
- Nebraska-Omaha (15) AQ Summit
- Wofford (15) AQ Southern
- Norfolk State (16) AQ MEAC
- SIUE (16) AQ OVC
- American (16) AQ Patriot
- Mount Saint Mary’s (16) AQ MAAC
- Alabama State (16) AQ SWAC
- St. Francis (PA) AQ NEC