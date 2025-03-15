Arizona vs. Houston Big 12 Tournament championship score, updates, live stream
After losing to Houston (29-4) by four points exactly one month ago, the Arizona Wildcats (22-11) get another shot at the Cougars in Saturday's Big 12 Tournament championship game.
Arizona beat Kansas and Texas Tech to advance to the conference tournament championship game in their first season in the Big 12 — just one year removed from losing to Oregon in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.
The Wildcats are currently projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and could climb even higher with a win over the Cougars. Houston is projected to be a No. 1 seed and is favored by 5.5 points over Arizona. The game tipped off at 5:17 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Here's how both teams got to the tournament championship game:
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinals scores (March 13)
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU 96, Iowa State 92
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston 77, No. 16 seed Colorado 68
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech 76, No. 7 seed Baylor 74
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona 88, No. 6 seed Kansas 77
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals scores (March 14)
- Game 13 – Houston 74, BYU 54
- Game 14 – Arizona 86, Texas Tech 80
Big 12 Tournament championship game (March 15)
- Game 15 – LIVE! Houston vs. Arizona
Houston 5, Arizona 2, 15:17 left: Arizona is 1-of-8 to start the game and the Cougars are playing at their tempo. Emmanuel Sharp drilled an early 3-pointer for Houston.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 championship game vs. Houston on Saturday.
Arizona vs. Houston Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: Arizona vs. Houston in Big 12 men's basketball tournament championship
Game Time: Saturday, March 15 at 4 p.m. MST/5 p.m. CT
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Kansas City, Missouri
ESPN BPI Prediction: Houston has a 72.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 70, Houston 69
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 80
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).