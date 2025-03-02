Live updates: Arizona at Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball showdown
The Arizona Wildcats (19-9, 13-4) beat the Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 11-6) in overtime on Jan. 27, but everyone knows how fortunate Arizona was to win that game.
Caleb Love hit a 60-foot prayer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, and the Wildcats outscored the Cyclones 15-4 in the extra period to come away with the win.
Iowa State has revenge on its mind Saturday night at Hilton Coliseum, one of the toughest road venues in all of college basketball.
Follow our live updates as Arizona faces Iowa State in a Big 12 men's basketball showdown in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday night.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
FIRST HALF UPDATES
Iowa State 18, Arizona 11, 9:32 left: The Wildcats are 5-of-18 from the field and 0-of-5 from the 3-point line. Crazy that they're only down by seven points.
Iowa State 12, Arizona 7, 11:47 left: The Wildcats are just 3-of-12 from the field, but somehow are only trailing by five points. Jaden Bradley leads Arizona with 4 points and 2 steals.
Iowa State 5, Arizona 4, 15:35 left: A defensive scrum is underway at Hilton Coliseum between two of the best college basketball teams in the country.
PREGAME UPDATES
Tommy Lloyd is going with his "two-big" lineup vs. Iowa State.
With the return of Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State is now favored by 6.5 points over Arizona.