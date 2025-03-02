Inside The Wildcats

Live updates: Arizona at Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball showdown

The Wildcats and Cyclones are trying to secure a top-four seed in the Big 12 Tournament

Ben Sherman

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) will go head-to-head Saturday night.
Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) will go head-to-head Saturday night. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Wildcats (19-9, 13-4) beat the Iowa State Cyclones (21-7, 11-6) in overtime on Jan. 27, but everyone knows how fortunate Arizona was to win that game.

Caleb Love hit a 60-foot prayer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, and the Wildcats outscored the Cyclones 15-4 in the extra period to come away with the win.

Iowa State has revenge on its mind Saturday night at Hilton Coliseum, one of the toughest road venues in all of college basketball.

Follow our live updates as Arizona faces Iowa State in a Big 12 men's basketball showdown in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday night.

(Refresh for the latest updates.)

FIRST HALF UPDATES

Iowa State 18, Arizona 11, 9:32 left: The Wildcats are 5-of-18 from the field and 0-of-5 from the 3-point line. Crazy that they're only down by seven points.

Iowa State 12, Arizona 7, 11:47 left: The Wildcats are just 3-of-12 from the field, but somehow are only trailing by five points. Jaden Bradley leads Arizona with 4 points and 2 steals.

Iowa State 5, Arizona 4, 15:35 left: A defensive scrum is underway at Hilton Coliseum between two of the best college basketball teams in the country.

PREGAME UPDATES

Tommy Lloyd is going with his "two-big" lineup vs. Iowa State.

With the return of Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State is now favored by 6.5 points over Arizona.

More Arizona & Big 12 Analysis

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Home/Basketball