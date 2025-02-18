Live updates: Arizona leads Baylor in Big Monday basketball showdown
As head coach Tommy Lloyd said, the Arizona Wildcats aren't the "2017 Golden State Warriors."
But Lloyd is hoping his team shoots better than 15% from 3-point range on Monday night vs. Baylor (16-9, 8-6).
Arizona (17-8, 11-3) has lost two consecutive games, in large part because the Wildcats shot a combined 7-of-45 from downtown vs. Kansas State and Houston. They lost to Kansas State by three points and to Houston by four.
"I thought we had some good looks at three. It would have been nice if a few extra ones would have went down," Lloyd said after Arizona's 62-58 loss to Houston on Saturday. "Obviously the last couple of games would have made a huge difference, but they're not. But we're still in the game, giving ourselves a chance to win. And at the end of the day in the Big 12 that matters."
It all starts with Arizona's leading scorer, senior guard Caleb Love, who needs to catch fire to get the Wildcats back on track. Love is 2-of-21 from the 3-point line over his last three games.
Follow along below as we bring you live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from Arizona's road game at Baylor on Monday night.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
SECOND HALF LIVE UPDATES
Arizona 45, Baylor 35, 15:56 left: Tobe Awaka leads Arizona with 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Flagrant foul on Baylor: Baylor's Norchid Omier gets called for a flagrant foul on a hook-and-hold in the paint. Omier hooked Tobe Awaka's arm and pulled him to the ground. Awaka hits both free throws to give Arizona a 45-35 lead.
Arizona 43, Baylor 35, 19:00 left: Tobe Awaka scores in the paint to give Arizona an 8-point lead. Awaka has 8 points and 6 rebounds.
HALFTIME STATS: ARIZONA 41, BAYLOR 33
Arizona is 18-of-30 from the field and 4-of-9 from downtown. Anthony Dell'Orso leads Arizona with 9 points and Caleb Love has 7 points. Freshman Carter Bryant is having a monster game with 5 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Wildcats are outrebounding Baylor 20 to 14 and have 15 assists to just 6 for Baylor.
FIRST HALF LIVE UPDATES
Arizona 41, Baylor 33, halftime: Anthony Dell'Orso leads Arizona with 9 points and VJ Edgecombe leads Baylor with 11 points.
Caleb Love for 3! Love hits a huge 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in the half to give Arizona a 41-31 lead.
Veesaar for three! Henri Veesaar drills a big 3-pointer to give Arizona a 29-24 lead with 4:52 left in the half.
Arizona 24, Baylor 22, 5:58 left: Seven different Arizona players have scored, led by Anthony Dell'Orso with 7 points.
Baylor 20, Arizona 19, 8:00 left: The Wildcats are 1-of-5 from the 3-point line so far, and Baylor is 2-of-9.
Arizona 17, Baylor 14, 10:30 left: Anthony Dell'Orso leads all scorers with 7 points. Carter Bryant has 2 points and 3 rebounds, including an alley-oop dunk.
Arizona 11, Baylor 7, 14:57 left: Anthony Dell'Orso has 5 early points to help the Wildcats get off to a fast start.
PREGAME UPDATES
Baylor is favored by 1.5 points, which speaks to how good the Bears are at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. MST.