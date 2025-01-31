After landing Bryce James, Arizona loses out on big-time recruit
You can't win them all, but this one hurts.
Alijah Arenas, the son of former Arizona Wildcats star Gilbert Arenas, committed to USC on Thursday. He picked the Trojans over Arizona, Kansas, Louisville and Kentucky.
Arenas is a five-star recruit and widely considered the best shooting guard in the class of 2025 — the same position Bryce James plays.
James, the youngest son of NBA star LeBron James, committed to Arizona on New Year's Day. James is a three-star recruit in the class of 2025.
The Gilbert Arenas Connection
Gilbert Arenas, also known as Agent Zero, played at Arizona for two seasons from 1999 to 2001. A 6-foot-4 combo guard, Arenas helped lead the Wildcats to the 2001 NCAA Tournament Championship game, where they lost 82-72 to Shane Battier and Duke.
He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft and played 11 seasons in the NBA. He was a three-time NBA All-Star and finished his career with averages of 20.7 points, 5.3 assist and 3.9 rebounds.
Arenas' backcourt mate at Arizona, Jason Gardner, is on Tommy Lloyd's coaching staff. But it appears Arenas' relationship with his former Golden State Warriors coach, Eric Musselman, was a deciding factor.
Back in December, Alijah Arenas told 247Sports "Eric Musselman is my guy and he is pushing hard. He coached my dad in the league."
Musselman, who is in his first year at USC, has quickly put together a top-10 recruiting class for the Trojans — which is now anchored by Arenas. A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Arenas is averaging 31.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for Chatsworth High School (California) this season.
Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Class
Lloyd has two commitments in his 2025 class — Bryce James and four-star forward Dwayne Aristode.
Lloyd and his staff are also pursuing five-star forward Koa Peat and five-star guard Brayden Burries. They are the only two uncommitted players in the McDonald's All-American Game. It's unclear when they will make their college decisions.
Peat's decision could hinge on Carter Bryant's status. If Bryant elects to enter the NBA draft after his freshman season, it opens up a spot for Peat. Bryant is currently projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.