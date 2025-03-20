March Madness schedule, scores, first-round updates
The 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament has finally arrived with 16 first-round March Madness games tipping off Thursday.
The games begin at 9:15 a.m. PT/MST with No. 8 Louisville facing No. 9 Creighton in a South Region game in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on CBS. The final game of the day is No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 UNC Wilmington at 7:10 p.m. PT/MST.
Two potential upsets to watch today are No. 11 VCU vs. No. 6 BYU and No. 12 UC San Diego vs. No. 5 Michigan. BYU and Michigan are only favored by 2.5 points.
The Arizona Wildcats don't play their first-round game until Friday at 4:35 p.m. PT/MST. The Wildcats are in Seattle and will be holding an open practice to the public at 2:45 p.m. today.
Here's the complete first-round March Madness schedule for Thursday, with game times and TV channels. We'll keep this post updated throughout the day with scores.
Today's March Madness schedule, scoreboard
(All game times PT/MST)
- (8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 9:15 a.m. | CBS
- (4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 9:40 a.m. | truTV
- (3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 10:30 a.m. | TNT
- (1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 10 a.m. | TBS
- (1) Auburn vs. (16) Saint Francis/Alabama St., 10:50 a.m. | CBS
- (5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 12:15 p.m. | truTV
- (6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 1:05 p.m. | TNT
- (8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 1:35 p.m. | TBS
- (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 3:50 p.m. | TNT
- (7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 4:10 p.m. | CBS
- (4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 4:25 p.m. | TBS
- (6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 4:35 p.m. | truTV
- (7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 6:25 p.m. | TNT
- (2) St. John's vs. (15) Omaha, 6:45 p.m. | CBS
- (5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 7 p.m. | TBS
- (3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 7:10 p.m. | truTV