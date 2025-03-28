Tommy Lloyd's bond with Caleb Love is what college basketball is all about
Anyone who has watched the Arizona Wildcats play over the last two seasons has seen the transformation.
The questionable shot selection all but disappeared. The bad turnovers were mitigated. The focus on being a leader was amplified. Caleb Love improved as much as any player in college basketball.
When Love transferred from North Carolina to Arizona in 2023 he was one of the most disliked players in the sport. Two years later he leaves Tucson as one of the most beloved figures in Arizona basketball history.
And Tommy Lloyd's unwavering belief in Love has a lot to do with it.
'I'll always be here for him'
Lloyd, who took over as Arizona's head coach in 2021, has a bond with Love that goes well beyond basketball. After Love's remarkable 35-point performance in Arizona's 100-93 Sweet 16 loss to Duke on Thursday night, Lloyd talked about how much he's looking forward to watching Love thrive in life.
"Caleb is a great person and he's been through a lot," Lloyd said. "I hope everybody takes a step back — that is whatever they've been, a hater or pile on — and give this guy a real chance. Because he's special. And this is what I know: When he gets there, the right team is going to wrap their arms around him and they're going to see they got a guy who's been through it, been through it, and he's come out the other end. He's come out the other side of it better. And that is so valuable."
"To have gone through what he's gone through and come out the other side ... his experiences are going to give him an advantage over a lot of other guys that he's competing with for opportunities at the next level. But more importantly I always tell Caleb the most important thing I want him to do is just to have a great life."
"Eventually this basketball thing is going to run out and I don't want him to define himself by what people thought about him in college, good or bad. Because he's just such a great dude. I'm sure he's going to be a great husband someday. I know he's going to be a great dad. And probably could be a heck of a basketball coach someday. So I'm excited to see him move through his next journeys in life, and I'll always be here for him."
Lloyd coached Love hard over his two seasons in Tucson, and he was always brutally honest in his assessment of Love's play, good or bad. After Love turned the ball over five times in Arizona's 62-58 loss to Houston on Feb. 15, Lloyd didn't hold back in his postgame press conference.
"We could play with better habits and better fundamentals. I think Caleb had a bunch of passes tipped today," Lloyd said. "He's got to be better than that. He's got to be better than that. I don't care what he shoots, he should never get a pass tipped, and he's got to be better than that in those situations."
To Love's credit, he embraced the tough love, the honest discourse. And it has led to a special connection between player and coach.
"He's meant a lot to me," Love said about his relationship with Lloyd after Arizona's first-round NCAA Tournament win over Akron. "He kind of gave me a second chance at this college thing, and he accepted me for who I was and didn't have any preconceived notions about me."
"Our relationship has grown over the past two years, and I respect him as a coach. I respect him as an individual. He cares about you, not just on the court, but off the court, and I appreciate him for sticking with me throughout the ups and downs."