Top high school basketball recruit commits to Arizona Wildcats
Tommy Lloyd is on a roll.
The Arizona Wildcats are in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the third time in Lloyd's four seasons as head coach — and Lloyd just landed another big-time recruit.
Koa Peat, one of the top remaining uncommitted class of 2025 high school basketball recruits in the country, committed to Arizona on Thursday. He made the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show.
Peat, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, picked Arizona over Baylor, Arizona State, Houston and Arkansas.
Peat is almost certainly a one-and-done college player. Rated the nation's No. 8 overall prospect by 247 Sports, Peat is already projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Despite playing with a broken bone in his shooting hand, Peat averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona.
Some insiders thought Peat was leaning toward Arizona's rival, Arizona State. Perry High School is just 20 miles from Arizona State's campus, and Perry's brother, Keona, is a freshman offensive lineman on the Sun Devils' football team.
Lloyd already has commitments from Bryce James, LeBron James' youngest son, and five-star center Dwayne Aristode in the class of 2025. Andre Iguodala's son, Andre Iguodala II, is also considering the Wildcats.