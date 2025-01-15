What Scott Drew said after Baylor's loss to Arizona
The Baylor Bears were hoping to leave Arizona with a sweep.
After a hard-fought 72-66 overtime victory over Arizona State on Saturday, the Bears hunkered down in Tucson on Sunday and Monday to prepare for Tuesday night's game vs. red-hot Arizona.
Unfortunately for Baylor, the Wildcats threw the first punch and raced out to an insurmountable 42-19 halftime lead. The Bears battled back in the second half, but lost 81-70 to drop to 3-2 in the Big 12.
Robert Wright led Baylor with 16 points off the bench and freshman VJ Edgecombe added 14.
Here's what Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game:
Drew On Getting 'Punched In The Mouth'
"First and foremost, it's always a blessing to be able to play in games like this and in a great league. Arizona, it's great having them in the league. Great tradition, great coaching staff, great players. They did a great job in the first half just punching us in the mouth, taking it to us. I was proud how we battled back, but I thought they really did a great job with their physicality and getting what they wanted in the first half. I was proud of our guys the last 10 minutes of the game."
"I think their aggressiveness just had us missing a lot of shots, missing open guys, just not making the right decisions. Then once we settled down the second half, and then also the crowd a little bit too, I think the second half we settled down, we start finding guys, start hitting open shots and we just start rolling and defending."
Drew On Arizona's Henri Veesaar
"They destroyed us on the glass and we turned the ball over, and you can't do those two things and win on the road. Can't do that and win at home. They forced that. It wasn't like we just did it. Their big guy [Henri Veesaar], he's a pro. First time I saw him on film I was like 'he's a pro.' I don't know how Tommy [Lloyd] does it. Year in and year out he finds them dudes, develops them. Does a great job."
Drew On Battling Back In The Second Half
"We played better and fortunately in this game when you make a couple shots you play better. And if any coach can ever figure out how to avoid that, to play well when you're not making shots and hard defensively and rebounding, I think you make a lot of money selling that."
Drew On Arizona's Physical Play
"Tommy's a really good coach and they're never going to not be physical. At Gonzaga they did the same thing. They're always going to be tough."
Drew On Baylor's Arizona Road Trip
"I think it is wise of the conference because at the end of the day they are student athletes. They have class. It costs money for charter flights and if you can play two games in the same spot it makes sense. So we're blessed. We've got a great group of guys I like spending time with. I think the players like being with each other. If you don't like each other I think this would make a for a long couple of days."