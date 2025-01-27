Where to listen to Arizona-Iowa State basketball Monday night: Radio station, live audio stream
Thanks to conference realignment, college basketball fans will be treated to a matchup of two of the best programs in the country on Monday night.
Big 12 newcomer Arizona will host No. 3 Iowa State at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson — the first meeting between the two teams since the 2018 Maui Invitational.
Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) comes into the game ranked No. 6 in the NCAA NET Rankings and projected to be a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament in ESPN's latest Bracketology projections.
Arizona (13-6, 7-1) is ranked No. 15 in the NET and projected to be a No. 6 seed in the tournament.
The Cyclones are coming off a 76-61 win over Arizona State that featured a 33-point explosion from guard Curtis Jones. Iowa State fans packed ASU's Desert Financial Arena to the point where Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley called it a "home neutral game."
Hurley was asked after the game if he had ever seen that many fans of the opposing team in ASU's home arena.
"No. No, never," Hurley said. "Even when we played Kansas here years ago [there weren't as many opposing fans]. It was a different era, different time."
We'll find out Monday night how many Iowa State fans make the trip to Tucson. McKale Memorial Center holds 14,545 and coach Tommy Lloyd is hoping all of those seats are occupied by Arizona fans.
ESPN's FPI predicts Arizona will beat Iowa State, giving the Wildcats a 56.6% chance to win.
Here are details on how to listen and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Iowa State on Monday night.
Iowa State at Arizona Radio Stations, Live Audio Streams
Who: Arizona (13-6, 7-1) vs. Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 p.m. MST/9:30 p.m. CST
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 56.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 77, Iowa State 75
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 199 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 198 (Iowa State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream)