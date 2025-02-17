Where to watch Baylor-Arizona basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
Riding a two-game losing streak, the Arizona Wildcats (17-8, 11-3) head to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears (16-9, 8-6) in a Big 12 men's basketball showdown on Presidents' Day.
Arizona is coming off a 62-58 home loss to Houston just over 48 hours ago that dropped the Wildcats two games behind the Cougars in the race for the Big 12 regular season championship.
Despite the loss, Arizona actually moved up in the NCAA NET Rankings to No. 9 in the country. In their first top 16 rankings of the season, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee have the Wildcats slotted as a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
In order to hang onto that seed — or better yet, improve on it — Arizona needs to beat Baylor on Monday night. The Bears are ranked No. 26 in the NET, which makes it a Quad 1 game. A win over Baylor would give Arizona eight Quad 1 wins, tied for second-most in the country behind No. 1 Auburn. Arizona beat Baylor 81-70 in their first matchup on Jan. 14.
The Wildcats are mired in a mini shooting slump that has resulted in 15% shooting (7-of-45) from the 3-point line in their last two games. Arizona's leading scorer, Caleb Love, has gone 2-of-21 from downtown over his last three games.
"I thought we had some good looks at three. It would have been nice if a few extra ones would have went down. Obviously the last couple of games would have made a huge difference, but they're not," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the loss to Houston. "But we're still in the game, giving ourselves a chance to win. And at the end of the day in the Big 12 that matters. I'm not a guy that's going to sit here and say we've got to make 10 threes to win the game. No, we've just got to score more points than the other team.
Playing in one of the toughest venues in college basketball, Foster Pavilion, the Wildcats are road underdogs. Baylor is favored by 1.5 pointsand ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Bears a 53.7% chance of beating Arizona.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Baylor on Monday night.
Arizona at Baylor TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Arizona at Baylor in Big 12 men's basketball
Game Time: Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. MST/9 p.m. CT
Where: Foster Pavilion | Waco, Texas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Baylor has a 53.7% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 82, Baylor 75
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 382 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 198 (Baylor broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).