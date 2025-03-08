Where to watch, stream Arizona at Kansas Big 12 men's basketball: TV channel, online broadcast, predictions
The Arizona Wildcats (20-10, 14-5) wrap up their first season in the Big 12 on Saturday against Kansas (19-11, 10-9) at Allen Fieldhouse — a place they haven't played since 2007.
The Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference and need to beat the Jayhawks to avoid potentially playing them again on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Arizona has already clinched a top-four seed in the conference tournament and a double bye to the quarterfinals, but the final seeding won't be determined until after Saturday's slate of games.
Arizona can finish as high as second, but the Wildcats need Texas Tech (23-7, 14-5) to lose to Arizona State (13-17, 4-15) on Saturday for that to happen. The Red Raiders hold the tiebreaker advantage over Arizona based on their 1-1 record vs. Big 12 champion Houston.
Arizona at Kansas is one of eight Big 12 games scheduled for Saturday. Here are the updated Big 12 standings heading into the final day of action:
- Houston (18-1) - clinched No. 1 seed
- Texas Tech (14-5) - clinched top-4 seed
- Arizona (14-5) - clinched top-4 seed
- BYU (13-6) - clinched top-4 seed
- Iowa State (12-7) - clinched No. 5 seed
- Kansas (10-9)
- Baylor (10-9)
- TCU (9-10)
- Kansas State (9-10)
- West Virginia (9-10)
- Utah (8-11)
- Cincinnati (7-12)
- UCF (7-12)
- Oklahoma State (6-13)
- Arizona State (4-15) - clinched No. 15 seed
- Colorado (2-17) - clinched No. 16 seed
Kansas, a preaseason national championship favorite, is stumbling to the finish line. The Jayhawks have lost two in a row and four of their last six games. They need to beat Arizona and hope Baylor loses to Houston to clinch the No. 6 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
Arizona is coming off a strange 113-100 win over rival Arizona State where both teams did not play much defense. The Wildcats will need to ratchet up their intensity on the defensive end to have a shot at beating Kansas.
Kansas is favored by 3.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives the Jayhawks a 59.9% chance of beating Arizona.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
Arizona at Kansas Live Stream, Online Audio, TV Channel
Who: Arizona at Kansas in Big 12 men's basketball
Game Time: Saturday, March 8 at 2:30 p.m. MST/3:30 p.m. CT
Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas
ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona has a 40.1% chance to win
Our Prediction: Kansas 77, Arizona 73
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 199 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 84 (Kansas broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).