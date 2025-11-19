Breaking Down the Game Prediction for Arizona–UConn Showdown
Welcome! To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats excelling outside of Tucson.
The college basketball season is in full swing and No. 5 Arizona (4-0) has gotten off to an impressive start with marquee wins over then-No. 3 Florida and most recently over rival No. 15 UCLA in a 69-65 gritty win.
Through the first couple of games this season, the top player on the Wildcats’ roster has been freshman forward Koa Peat, who won several awards and honors for his opening week of college basketball.
Against the Bruins, Peat struggled going 2 of 5 from the field and recording seven points to go along with six turnovers and four personnel fouls.
Still, even after being down by as many as 10 points, the WIldcats kept chipping away and got massive production off the bench with 28 points, which helped flip the game in favor of Arizona.
Plus, Arizona was able to control the glass outrebounding the Bruins 35-28, which led to 12 second-chance points and a 38 to 20 deficit in the paint as the Wildcats used their size as an advantage.
Leading the charge throughout the game for Arizona was guard Anthony Dell’Orso, who had a game-high 20 points off the bench. Dell’Orso managed to go 6 of 11 from the field while hitting four 3-point shots.
Meanwhile, as the game reached the final five minutes and crunch time was upon Arizona, point guard Jaden Bradley took over hitting clutch shot after clutch shot to help put the game on ice.
Bradley finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists to just one turnover while going 6 of 10 from the field. Plus, UA trailing by 1-point with 1:47 left, he hit the go-ahead 3-point shot to give the Wildcats the lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.
However, there is no rest for the Wildcats, who now travel to the East Coast to take on No. 3 UConn on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. (MST) and the game will be televised on FS1.
So, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our game prediction for the Wildcats’ trip to Storrs to take on UConn.
Game Prediction
- No. 3 UConn: 84
- No. 4 Arizona: 79
Reason
Arizona might be one of the best three teams in the country along with Houston and UConn but a trip to the East Coast midweek is never an easy task no matter who is on your roster.
Arizona has the tools to win this game with Jaden Bradley and other veterans having played in moments like this. However, playing in Storrs is never an easy task for freshmen no matter how talented they are.
I just think this is one of those games that Arizona is unable to control the groove, or pace of the game. Plus, the reality is that you aren’t going to go unbeaten in today’s college basketball.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the Wildcats’ upcoming game against the Huskies. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.