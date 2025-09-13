Breaking Down the Arizona Wildcats' Upcoming Soccer Match
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team steps onto the pitch this upcoming Sunday after a week removed from its last match, when it suffered a 4-3 defeat against Pepperdine at Mulcahy Stadium.
In its next match, Arizona will take on Grand Canyon University in its final non-conference showdown before diving right into the Big 12 portion of the schedule
Arizona started the season with a perfect 3-0 record before losing its next two matches. In those matches, Arizona did not let its opponents score a goal, and it outscored them 8-0. Goalkeeper Olivia Ramey was a wall in that three-match stretch.
Since then, Arizona has gone 1-2 after a bad loss to Stanford that saw the Wildcats lose 6-0 in Palo Alto, CA. Arizona was outshot 32-6, 16-1 on goal.
The Wildcats concluded their tour of the West Coast with another loss to Cal, 2-1 in Berkeley, CA. Arizona was outshot 13-8, 9-5 on goal.
Ramey saved seven shots in that match while Cal saved four, showing that Arizona needs work in its defense, letting players through their half of the pitch.
Arizona looked like it was back in winning shape after beating Denver 2-1 at home, outshooting the team 11-9, 7-4 on goal, with Ramey saving three shots compared to Denver's five.
That win was short-lived as Arizona dropped its third match to the Pepperdine Waves 3-0 in a lopsided affair. Pepperdine came away with the win despite being outshot 13-7. The teams tied each other at 7 apiece with shots on goal.
Ramey saved four of those seven shots on goal, while Pepperdine saved every single one of those scoring attempts by Arizona.
What's on the line
The Wildcats are going into Sunday's matchup looking to climb the rankings of the Big 12 in their second season in the conference.
At the moment, Arizona is sitting at the No. 12 spot while its most formidable rival, ASU, holds the No. 1 spot with a 6-0-1 record. UCF held that position for some time until a loss to FIU changed that. It is now at No. 3.
Meanwhile, GCU is currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Mountain West Conference with a 4-2 record. It is sitting behind New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado State with plenty of time to climb up the standings.
Arizona will be facing a tough defense this Sunday as every win that GCU has gotten, was a complete shut out.
How do you see the match playing out this Sunday? Let us know in the comments on our X account. Just click the link to find our page and be sure to give us a follow.