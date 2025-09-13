Inside The Wildcats

Breaking Down the Arizona Wildcats' Upcoming Soccer Match

Who does Arizona have next on its schedule?

Nathaniel Martinez

Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; An Arizona Wildcats logo on the main scoreboard during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; An Arizona Wildcats logo on the main scoreboard during a practice session in preparation for an East Regional semifinal game against the Duke Blue Devils at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Arizona Wildcats soccer team steps onto the pitch this upcoming Sunday after a week removed from its last match, when it suffered a 4-3 defeat against Pepperdine at Mulcahy Stadium.

In its next match, Arizona will take on Grand Canyon University in its final non-conference showdown before diving right into the Big 12 portion of the schedule

Arizona started the season with a perfect 3-0 record before losing its next two matches. In those matches, Arizona did not let its opponents score a goal, and it outscored them 8-0. Goalkeeper Olivia Ramey was a wall in that three-match stretch.

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since then, Arizona has gone 1-2 after a bad loss to Stanford that saw the Wildcats lose 6-0 in Palo Alto, CA. Arizona was outshot 32-6, 16-1 on goal.

The Wildcats concluded their tour of the West Coast with another loss to Cal, 2-1 in Berkeley, CA. Arizona was outshot 13-8, 9-5 on goal.

Ramey saved seven shots in that match while Cal saved four, showing that Arizona needs work in its defense, letting players through their half of the pitch.

The Big 12 school's logos on display at the Big 12 Conference's Media Day on July 10, 2024. / Michelle Gardner/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona looked like it was back in winning shape after beating Denver 2-1 at home, outshooting the team 11-9, 7-4 on goal, with Ramey saving three shots compared to Denver's five.

That win was short-lived as Arizona dropped its third match to the Pepperdine Waves 3-0 in a lopsided affair. Pepperdine came away with the win despite being outshot 13-7. The teams tied each other at 7 apiece with shots on goal.

Ramey saved four of those seven shots on goal, while Pepperdine saved every single one of those scoring attempts by Arizona.

What's on the line

Narissa Fults
Narissa Fults striking the ball / Madison Farwall/Arizona Athletics

The Wildcats are going into Sunday's matchup looking to climb the rankings of the Big 12 in their second season in the conference.

At the moment, Arizona is sitting at the No. 12 spot while its most formidable rival, ASU, holds the No. 1 spot with a 6-0-1 record. UCF held that position for some time until a loss to FIU changed that. It is now at No. 3.

Meanwhile, GCU is currently holding the No. 4 spot in the Mountain West Conference with a 4-2 record. It is sitting behind New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado State with plenty of time to climb up the standings.

Arizona will be facing a tough defense this Sunday as every win that GCU has gotten, was a complete shut out.

How do you see the match playing out this Sunday? Let us know in the comments on our X account. Just click the link to find our page and be sure to give us a follow.

feed

Published
Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.