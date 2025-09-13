Arizona WBB Player Making Waves Overseas
Over the last several years, Arizona women’s basketball had been trying to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament after falling short in the National Title game 54-53 despite a historic run by the team and guard Aari McDonald. The run by the team, McDonald and then-head coach Adia Barnes helped put the program on the map and achieve heights that had never been accomplished before.
However, since that time, Arizona had been trying to get back in a position to make another deep run and brought in several transfers throughout the years to strengthen the roster.
One of the players that Barnes and her staff brought in during that time was West Virginia forward Esmery Martinez, who played two seasons for the Wildcats.
In two seasons with the program, Martinez averaged 10.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, two APG, 1.8 SPG while shooting 46% from the field and 29% from the 3-point line.
While Martinez was on the roster, Arizona went 40-26 making two NCAA Tournament appearances where a run to the second round was the deepest the team was able to go.
Martinez was drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft with the No. 17 overall selection by the New York Liberty.
After time in the WNBA and a five-year college career, Martinez has spent the last two years in France and now is on her way to Izmit, Kocaeli in Turkey.
Martinez has signed with Kocaeli Kadin Basketball Spor Kulubu, which is also referred to as Danilos Pizza Kocaeli after a major team sponsor. SHe will now be playing in the KBSL, which is the top division in Turkish women’s basketball.
Last season, Kocaeli went an underwhelming 7-15 in the domestic competition. The first game of the season for the team is on Oct. 3 against Nesibe Aydin.
Last year in France, Martinez totaled 8.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.9 SPG while shooting 46% from the field and 77% from the free throw line during the 2024-25 season.
In some situations, women’s basketball players make more money overseas than they do playing in the WNBA.
Plus, this time in Turkey will give Martinez a chance of not only playing the game she loves for a longer period of time but also a potential shot at the WNBA later down the road.
