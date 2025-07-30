LOOK: 2027 Arizona Wildcats Target Releases Offer Graphic
The Arizona Wildcats have dominated the scene in the 2026 recruiting class, and have landed many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class. They hold a large amount of commitments, with every commit they have originally being a top target on their board.
They have hit a home run in this recruiting cycle, but what makes them so special isn't what they have done in the 2026 class, it is the ability they have to flip the switch and recruit future classes.
One of the classes that they have been looking to recruit heavily in is the 2027 recruiting class, where they have offered many different prospects, including the linebacker position which is where they have offered many different players.
One of the players they have offered is Bryce Breeden, who recently released an offer list. First let's talk more about him. he is one of the most underrated prospects in the state of Texas, as he resides in the great city of Bridge City, Texas and attends high school at Bridge City High School in Bridge City, Texas. he holds multiple offers, after his recruitment recently picked up.
You can view all of his offers by looking at the graphic that he released below. Some of the schools that have offered him include the Baylor Bears, the Houston Cougars, and the Arizona Wildcats.
He has detailed his Arizona Wildcats recruitment more in detail in the past.
“The University of Arizona has an amazing program and coaches. The wildcats play a very similar defense that I am already accustomed to. I’m eager to learn more about the school and the football program.”
The prospect would then detail whether or not he would be visiting the program.
“I do plan to visit and hope I can make a game this Fall. I want to see and learn about everything that I can about the program and the university.”
What makes schools tand out to him at this time in his recruitment?
“I am really big on relationships and have built some great relationships so far with many of the schools that have offered me.”
The offer that the Wildcats was a huge first step, but where does that put them in the race for the 2027 prospect at this time in his recruitment?
“The offer from the Wildcats is the most recent offer I have received, and I am eager to build relationships with the staff. The University of Arizona is definitely in my top 5 schools.”
