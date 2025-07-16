Latest Arizona NBA Summer League Recap
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
On Tuesday, two Wildcats were suppose to be on the court in Love and Townsend, who were going up against each other for the first time.
Arizona started the summer league season with seven players but after having a successful run for the Heat, forward Pelle Larsson has decided to forgo the remaining games and go to the Sweden National Team in the EuroBasket competing against other European teams.
While playing in the summer league, Larsson averaged 17 PPG, three RPG and three APG for the Heat.
Tuesday night should’ve featured two Arizona players going up against each other. However the Pelicans’ Trey Townsend received another DNP due to a coach’s decision in the summer league.
Townsend hasn’t been able to get into a game to this point. He was already a long shot of making it into the NBA after going undrafted.
It seems more and more likely that Townsend will be playing overseas this upcoming season with lack of playing time in the NBA Summer League.
Still, the Trail Blazers took on the Pelicans and walked away with the 93-87 win to get above .500 in the summer league.
Love was in the starting lineup and managed to play 33 minutes while scoring 17 points. However, he was not very efficient again going 5 of 16 from the field.
Despite the poor efficiency, Love recorded a double-double with his 17 points and 12 rebounds to go with his five assists.
Love hasn’t been very efficient in the summer league. However, he has proven to be a walking bucket and a spark for Portland.
