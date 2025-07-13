How to Watch: Arizona Players in Action During Sunday's Slate
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Sunday is loaded with a slate of summer league games for Arizona fans to keep an eye on. The Heat are in action with three players with UA ties will be playing as the summer league slate on Sunday.
So far this off season, Larsson and Johnson have been playing at a high level in the summer league, but both are coming off games where they struggled in.
Still, Larsson was able to put together a strong performance scoring 16 points while grabbing three assists and two rebounds on the night. He didn’t shoot the ball at a high-level as he went 3 of 10 from the field in 26 minutes on the court.
Johnson struggled scoring his nine points while grabbing three rebounds and assists as he shot 3 of 8 from the field in his 27 minutes.
Overall there is clear progress from Larsson and Johnson, who could be key bench players this season. Meanwhile, Ballo hasn’t really gotten enough minutes to prove what he can do on the court.
Last season, Larsson and Johnson combined to play in 71 games as they tried to help the Heat in their hopes for the postseason. Out of those games only eight starts were made.
So, this summer league is highly important for the duo to prove themselves to the organization as they try to make an opening day roster spot.
The Heat will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a tip off time set for 4:30 p.m. (MST) and the game will be televised on NBA TV, or can be streamed on ESPN+ for those who are away from home.
