Recapping Friday Night's NBA Summer League Action
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are seven former Wildcats participating in the Summer league with Caleb Love, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
The Miami Heat were set to take on the Atlanta Hawks Friday night meaning the potential for three Wildcats to play in Larsson, Johnson and Ballo.
The Hawks defeated the Heat 105-98 with only Johnson and Larsson seeing the court. Ballo was a DNP with a coach’s decision.
Although the Heat lost, Larsson had a strong performance scoring 16 points while grabbing three assists and two rebounds on the night. He didn’t shoot the ball at a high-level as he went 3 of 10 from the field in 26 minutes on the court.
Johnson struggled scoring his nine points while grabbing three rebounds and assists as he shot 3 of 8 from the field in his 27 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers took on the Warriors and walked away with an impressive 106-73 victory.
In that game, Love showcased his talents scoring 18 points while snagging sixe rebounds and two assists while in the starting lineup.
Love was able to score at every level of the court going 7 of 16 from the field and lighting up the 3-point line by sinking four deep balls.
Although it was just one game, it was a massive step for Love as he tries to find his foot in the NBA and prove the doubters wrong that he can play in the league.
Yes, Johnson struggled on the day, but overall he has had a rock solid summer league and is developing at a nice pace where he might be able to make the Heats’ 2025-26 roster at the beginning of the season.
