Danny Gonzales Performance Review Up to the BYE Week
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.
It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.
Arizona is now heading into a bye week and will look to polish off the mistakes that were made before it faces a well-disciplined, tough No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones team in Ames, IA.
Arizona's undefeated start can be attributed to a suffocating defense spearheaded by defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who was promoted from the linebacker coaching position in the offseason in place of Duane Akina, who is now at the University of Texas.
The defense has allowed just 667 yards of total offense so far this season, 374 rushing and 379 passing. In its last game against Kansas State, Arizona allowed a season low of 88 yards through the air.
- "I think Coach Gonzalez and the defensive staff has just done an awesome job preparing those guys, building a mentality, the way they attack, the way you see red line show up with them every game we play," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "There's still work to do there. There's still some things that aren't exactly what we want them to be, but in terms of those guys being 100-100 and seeing that effort on the field, it's fun to watch."
It's clear that Danny Gonzales has brought new life to the defense and made it a real force to be reckoned with for opposing teams.
Grade: A+
Gonzales gets an A+ for the way the defense has performed through three weeks of action and for having his squad nationally ranked in multiple categories.
Arizona is currently ranked ninth in total defense, 10th in third-down percentage at 22.5, 10th in scoring with an average of 8.67 allowed and tied for sixth in interceptions with five.
One question that lies is whether or not Arizona can keep the dominance up in the Big 12 portion of its schedule. Arizona has suffocated its opponents, but those teams were Hawaii, which is not a Power 4 school and Weber State, which is a part of the FCS Big Sky conference.
