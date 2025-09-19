Dawayne Jones Breaks Down What Arizona Wildcats Offer Means
The Arizona Wildcats have been one of the better programs when it comes to recruiting, as they have been looking to land the best of the best in the 2026 recruiting class, which they have been able to do when it comes to their recruiting class and target board, as they have landed a large majority of the guys that they were targeting.
This has allowed them to shift their focus to something else, which is all you can ask for at this point, as the majority of the nation has been able to move their focus onto the 2027 recruiting class.
They have multiple different targets in their 2027 recruiting class that they have been targeting, which has been huge for them and the development that they are seeking. One of the players that they have been targeting is Dawayne Jones.
Jones is one of the top defensive linemen in the country for a multitude of reasons. Jones has been recruited heavily by multiple different schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, which he would discuss in a recent interview when speaking with Arizona Wildcats On SI. Here is everything he had to say about the Arizona Wildcats.
Dawayne Jones Breaks Down His Arizona Wildcats Offer
- "Arizona is doing good they reach out to me a good amount and talk to me," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his current standpoint with the Arizona Wildcats, who continue to recruit him along with a plethora of different schools that have started to recruit him as well.
Which coach speaks to the Arizona Wildcats target the most on the recruiting trail, as he details who this coach is?
- "Coach Joe the defensive line coach talks to me the most," said Jones.
Will the talented prospect visit the Arizona Wildcats, or is he like likely going to stay away from visiting for now?
- Yes, I do plan to visit Arizona!"
The talented prospect has been recruited heavily by multiple schools. Which of the lengthy list of schools has been at the top of the list thus far?
- "The schools that are standing out right now are LSU, Mizzou, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Maryland, and Wisconsin."
He then would go into a conversation about what the Arizona Wildcats need to change for the Arizona Wildcats On SI.
- "Just keep building a relationship with me I am all about relationships and development."
