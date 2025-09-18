Target Kaden McCarty Reveals What Arizona Wildcats Needs To Do
The Arizona Wildcats have been able to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, which has led them being able to focus on the future classes, mainly as they have pretty much wrapped up their 2026 recruiting class thanks to an early jump that never seemed to die off.
They have been targeting players across the country in the 2027 recruiting class, which is very intriguing as they continue to do their job at a very high level, but when it comes to recruiting certain prospects, they have been able to dip into multiple different states which shows their lengthy coverage when it comes to recruiting the 2027 recruiting class in any class at that which shows a very positive sign to look forward to.
One of the players that they have been looking to land is 2027 EDGE Kaden McCarty. McCarty is one of the better players in the country, as he is someone that remains to be one of the most dominant players when it comes to Friday night lights and has the potential to go almost anywhere in the country as he has been recruited by nearly every single college in the nation, as no one wants to pass out the opportunity to get this athlete in the boat.
McCarty recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail everything Arizona Wildcats.
Kaden McCarty States What Arizona Needs To Do
- "Arizona has been good," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about one of the schools that has been standing out to him at this time.
- "I talk to Coach Palmer the most," said the dominant EDGE rusher in the 2027 recruiting class.
What is the talented prospect looking for when it comes to the communication factor, and how is this something that the Wildcats need to work on when it comes to moving up on the 2027 EDGE rusher's list?
- "I'd say just more consistent communication from them."
He would then go into detail about which schools have started to stand out for him at this time, as multiple schools have been standing out for him. Here is who he stated is starting to stand out to him at this moment, despite there being plenty of time for a workaround with these schools that are listed, as no signs pointing to a commitment very soon at the moment.
- "Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arizona, Miami," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about the schools that have started to stand out at this time.
