Defensive Standouts From Arizona's Win Over Weber State
It was another blowout win for Arizona Saturday night with a 48-3 win over Weber State.
The defense went a second straight week keeping the opposing offense out of the end zone. They also forced two more turnovers with a pair of interceptions.
The Wildcats have made an emphasis on playing more aggressively and with more physicality under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. That was seen in full force on Saturday for the second straight week.
Here are three individual defensive players who stood out in Saturday's win.
Three Defensive Standouts
DB Genesis Smith --- Seven tackles (four solo), one interception
Smith recorded his first interception of the season on a tipped pass. It was one of two interceptions on the night for the Wildcats.
He also led the team in both overall and solo tackles. He remains one of the defensive leaders in the secondary for the Wildcats.
LB Riley Wilson --- Six tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss
The transfer from Montana made his debut for Arizona Saturday night. He didn't take long to make an immediate impact, flying all over the field including in the backfield.
He was one of the top edge rushers in the Big Sky conference at Montana, including being ranked as the No. 3 overall edge rusher in the FCS 2026 draft class by Pro Football Focus.
As he continues to play more, he'll have a chance to work his way into playing more snaps with the first-team defense.
LB Chase Kennedy --- Four tackles (three solo), one sack, one tackle for loss
Kennedy was the lone player for Arizona with both a full sack and a tackle for loss. It has been a smooth transition so far early this season for him to linebacker.
The Wildcats and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales will still likely mix him into packages to rush the passer at times as well. He recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss with Arizona last season.
The entire Arizona defense was once again flying all over the field for the second straight week at Arizona Stadium.
They'll remain home this week as they welcome Kansas State to Tucson on Friday. It was a rough one for Arizona last season on the road at Kansas State with Avery Johnson and their backfield running all over Arizona.
Kansas State is 1-2 to begin this season with a close win over North Dakota and losses against Iowa State and Army.
The biggest test for Arizona be the mobility of Johnson. He has 18 rushes with one score on the ground through three games to go along with six touchdown passes and one interception to begin this season.
