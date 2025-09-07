Social Media Reacts to Arizona's Win Over Weber State
The Arizona Wildcats football team handled Weber State with ease in the first-ever meeting between the two teams, winning by a score of 48-3.
The blowout win puts the Wildcats at 2-0 before its highly touted matchup with Kansas State at home on September 12 at 6 p.m.
The start time of the game was pushed back due to reports of lightning in the area. Kickoff didn't end up happening until 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's start time reminded many fans of the Pac-12's after-dark era. Social media renamed it "Big 12 after dark".
First quarter
Arizona received the ball to start the game after the long delay and methodically marched down the field on the first drive using a combination of Noah Fifita's feet and his arm. In that quarter alone, wide receiver Javin Whatley had three catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Fifita already eclipsed the passing yards he threw for against Hawaii (161) the whole game in the first quarter against WSU (216).
On defense, Arizona snagged its seventh takeaway in two games with an interception by Genesis Smith, who wears the number 12. Wide receiver Tre Spivey, who also wears number 12, caught the ensuing touchdown to make it 24-0.
Second quarter
On a second and eight, Jabari Mann was ejected from the game after committing a targeting foul on Jackson Gilkey
Just over two minutes left in the half, Fifita found Brandon Phelps in the endzone for a 13-yard passing touchdown. The strike to the endzone ties Anu Solomon for fourth in touchdowns.
The offense had fired off on all cylinders in the first half, but there were still plenty to clean up, as the offense alone committed four penalties that were accepted.
The passing game looked to be much improved from last week, as Fifita went 13-for-16, 274 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. He looked more comfortable in the Seth Doege offense and has operated it to maximum efficiency.
The defense was also suffocating in two quarters of play, not allowing a single point to be scored.
Third quarter
WSU's offense gained a bit of momentum in its drive to start out the third quarter, beginning from its own 20 and marching down to Arizona's 18. The drive stalled out from there and the attempted field goal was missed, preserving the hopes of a shutout.
Fifita kept the domination going on the next drive by throwing yet another touchdown pass, this time to running back Ismail Mahdi. Mahdi caught the pass at the line of scrimmage and did the rest of the work, carrying it 27 yards to the endzone to make it a 41-0 game with 7:44 left in the third quarter. The touchdown was Fifita's fifth of the night and puts him at 50 in his career.
Jay'Vion Cole then picked off Gilkey on the second play of the next drive and ran it 27 yards to the endzone for the pick six, making it 48-0 with 7:08 left.
Fourth quarter
WSU finally got on the board with a 33-yard field goal by Sloan Calder, ending fans' hopes of witnessing a shutout at Arizona Stadium.
Due to the rain delay, the game ended 20 minutes past midnight.
Be sure to visit our website for more stories on the Arizona Wildcats. Find our X account by clicking the link and give us a follow.