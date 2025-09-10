EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Commit RJ Mosley Confirms Next Visit
Arizona Wildcats have been able to do their job at a very high level when it comes to the recruiting class of 2026 as they have been able to land multiple different prospects from multiple different states as they have been able to land multiple different players from many different positions, which makes everything super intriguing when it comes to the 2026 class as they have done their job at majority of the positions, which isn't something that you can say for the past few classes, it seems.
One of the positions that I feel they have done a great job at is the wide receiver position, as they have been able to win multiple different prospects at that position, which is exactly what you need to do when you're recruiting at the position, simply due to the depth factor that comes with it.
One of the players that they landed from the position is RJ Mosley, who has one of the more popular names in the class simply due to a size and his ability to go get the football when he needs to as he has one of the better physical wide receivers in the country, but can show his speed and his size together when it comes to route running, which makes him a very intriguing prospect.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to provide all the latest details in his Arizona Wildcats commitment
- "My commitment is still solid," the Arizona Wildcats wide receiver commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats commitment.
The talent of the prospect has been able to talk to a large majority of the recruiting coaches and the coaches on the staff in general, as there are multiple coaches who have made a difference in his recruitment, as far as he continues to grow within the committed class.
- "Coach Wade, we talk almost daily, and it’s usually just him checking in on me, and we talk about the season," the Arizona Wildcats commit said.
The Arizona Wildcats commit was able to visit once during the season already. Will he return for another visit? He detailed more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
- "I visit frequently. I was there for the Hawaii game and plan on going back for the BYU game."
Are there any schools that have continued to recruit him?
- "Yes, other schools are still in communication with me."
Will the Arizona Wildcats commit visit the other schools that have been recruiting and targeting him?
- "As of right now, I don’t have any plans of visiting anywhere else."
