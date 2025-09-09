EXCLUSIVE: Malachi Joyner Talks Arizona Wildcats Commitment Updates
The Arizona Wildcats have landed many different prospects in the 2026 class, including Malachi Joyner. Joyner is one of the more intriguing prospects throughout the 2026 recruiting class as he is one of the better offensive linemen committed to them, and he is one of the in-state prospects.
Joyner recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his Arizona Wildcats commitment, as well as everything that you need to know about his recruitment process thus far.
- "My commitment has been stronger than ever. From the moment I made my decision, I knew Arizona was the place for me, and nothing has changed. I feel really confident about the direction of the program, the coaches, and the culture, and that has only made me more excited about my future here," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
The commit with then go into detail about which coach he talks to the most throughout his recruiting process, and how this coach has been doing and his recruitment as he talks about the connection that he was able to build thus far.
- "I’ve been talking with Coach Oglesby the most, and to be honest, he feels like family to me at this point. Our conversations go beyond just football; we talk about life, goals, and building for the future. That relationship has been huge for me, and it’s one of the main reasons why I feel so locked in with Arizona."
Will the offensive lineman visit again?
- "Yes, I definitely plan on visiting again. I don’t have an exact date set right now, but I know I want to be back out there soon to connect with the staff and soak in the environment again. Every time I’m there, it feels like home."
Joyner then discussed the schools targeting him, and confirmed that he is currently locked in with the Arizona Wildcats.
- "I’ve had some schools reach out, but honestly, I don’t have any thought of switching my commitment. I love Arizona, and I believe in what they’re building. My mindset has always been focused on representing U of A, and that hasn’t wavered at all."
Will the Wildcats commit visit anywhere else in the football season?
- "No, I don’t have any plans to visit anywhere else. My full attention is on Arizona, and that’s where I want to be."
