EXCLUSIVE: Wildcats Commit Keytrin Harris Names Three Teams Recruiting Him
The Arizona Wildcats have multiple commitments in the 2026 recruiting class as they did a great job during the summer to be able to bring in multiple different prospects as they started to bring in a plethora of different prospects throughout June but really ramped it up in July when they were able to land multiple different targets that were at the top of the recruiting board following a very big commitment at the quarterback position, which was one of their biggest question marks when they landed Oscar Rios over the UCLA Bruins.
In July, they landed multiple guys, but arguably their biggest landing was when they landed the defensive lineman prospect near the top of their board. That prospect being Keytrin Harris. Harris is a very talented prospect who attends Compass Prep High School
Harris is one of the many names that committed to them in the 2026 class over multiple different schools, which is exactly what they were looking for out of the majority of their prospects.
A lot of the battles that they won were against schools that were around the same level, which is very encouraging if you're an Arizona Wildcat fan, as it goes to show that you can beat top teams for the best prospects.
Harris recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail the latest.
- "My commitment has been very good so far," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his current standpoint with the Arizona Wildcats program at this time.
He would then go into conversation to discuss the staff and detail what they are doing well at this point in his recruitment.
"I stay in touch with the whole coaching staff from UofA. They treat me like I’m already on the team."
The talented prospect has been paying attention to the Arizona Wildcats, but wil be visiting them any time soon? He provides the next visit date.
"I have watched their game against Hawaii. I will be heading back for the Kansas State game."
The talented prospect then took the chance to talk about the schools that remain in his recruitment with the effort they have been producing.
"Mizzou and Penn State, but Cal has been staying in the loop."
Will the talented prospect be visiting any other schools? He went into detail with Arizona Wildcats On SI to end the interview.
"As of right now, no," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
