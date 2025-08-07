EXCLUSIVE: Dane Weber Talks Arizona and Top Schools
The Arizona Wildcats have been searching for their first commit in the 2027 recruiting class, after landing a large majority of the players they were hopeful to land in the 2026 class.
While the 2027 class is the home of many of their top recruiting targets, including players at the quarterback position. The quarterback position is one of the better positions to recruit early on, as many of the players who are worth taking will commit before the other positions.
One of the players that the Arizona Wildcats have been targeting is Dane Weber. Weber is one of the better QBs in the nation and is one of the most recruited prospects in the state. Weber attends Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. He has been one of the better players in the state. He is currently rated as the 288th player in the nation, the 21st-ranked QB in the class, and the 30th player in the state of California.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his thoughts on the Arizona Wildcats.
"Latest recruiting updates from Arizona are that I’m definitely feeling the love from UofA, since the June 15th date. I’ve heard from a multitude of coaches and have received graphics, hype videos etc, all in all showing a bunch of love," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
He detailed the fact that he is looking to visit, but has yet to set a visit. This is something he is open to doing.
"We have talked briefly about going on a game day visit, as seeing the atmosphere would be something I would love to do. As of right now, there is no set date, but I’m sure there will be one here soon," said the QB target.
There are many different schools that have started to stand out in his recruitment. The talented prospect provided the full list of schools with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Recently, I have been talking to Oregon, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Mississippi State the most out of the schools I don’t have offers from, all looking to try and schedule a game day visit this fall. Contact has been really high with schools like Kansas, Cincinnati, Washington, and Arizona State."
More info is expected to follow through soon, as he is quickly approaching the season.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!