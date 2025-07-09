EXCLUSIVE: Torrin Hill Details His Arizona Offer
Torrin Hill is one of the talented prospects from inside the state that the Arizona Wildcats have been targeting. He plays high school ball at Centennial High School and plays tight end.
He recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his offer and more.
"Personally, it means a lot to be offered by Arizona. Being a kid from Arizona, it has always been a dream of mine to be able to stay home and play for the home team," Hill stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruit doesn't have just one coach he is looking forward to building a relationship with.
"To be honest, I am looking forward to building a relationship with all the coaches I have met. Being able to experience so many different cultures and traditions is something I’m very excited about."
The prospect is open to visiting the Arizona Wildcats.
"If I am able to get down to some schools I will definitely plan on visiting them. I would want to do this sometime in the fall so that way I can experience what schools are like on game days. I want to see what makes a school different from other schools."
There are multiple school standing out at this time. This includes the Wildcats.
"Some schools that are standing out right now are Arizona, and Coach Miller, the Tight Ends coach, has been showing a lot of love. Texas A&M is also on that list, them being a part of one of if not the greatest, conferences in CFB, it’s pretty special to know that they have a lot of interest in me. Purdue is another, being in the same conference as the recent national champions is pretty big. It would be a great opportunity to be able to play against the best of the best."
There are many things that comes to mind when the talented prospect thinks of Arizona.
"When I think of Arizona I for sure think about the hard nose, get your hands dirty football we play here. I think Arizona is the most underrated football state in the country. And we may not be as flashy and as popular as these other states, but when we get on the field we are there to make a statement."
Where do the Arizona Wildcats stand in his recruitment?
"The University of Arizona stands pretty high on my list right now. My relationship with Coach Miller and the coaching staff is pretty special. I think they stand out to me so much because it’s home. I can’t wait to watch them these next few years, as well as build a stronger relationship with such a great groups of coaches."