EXCLUSIVE: 2026 Commit Brandon Smith Talks Arizona Visit Plans
The Arizona Wildcats have multiple commits in the 2026 recruiting class, including multiple players on the offensive side of the football.
One of the positions that they were able to win their guy yet that they wanted to land is the running back position as they landed Brandon Smith, who is a very talented running back in the class of 2026 with the true potential as he is one guy in this class that continues to do his job over and over and is what would be considered a home run commit for the Arizona Wildcats.
Smith recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail the recent updates and his recruitment.
- "I still feel like I made the right decision from when I did back in June. Nothing has swayed my decision," the talented commit stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats.
The talented prospect would then detail which coaches he speaks with the most, as he talks with a lot of the program's best coaches.
- "Most of the coaching staff will call me or FaceTime me just to check in. But the main coaches I speak with the most are Coach Carter, Coach Brennan and Coach Doege. They would keep me updated with the team’s practice or just to say good luck on a Friday game night. I know everyone is busy, but just to take a small minute out of their day means a lot to me."
Next, the talented prospect would detail his visit plans when it comes to the Arizona Wildcats, as he has hopes of being able to visit them.
- "As of now, I have two to three games I will fly in for, but not until the November home games. My priority right now is to win a state championship in my senior year. I want to stay focused on helping my high school team win our games and getting us into a great playoff spot."
Arizona Wildcats commit has been targeted by many different schools, but is he focusing on them at this time, or is he just focusing on the Arizona Wildcats, considering he has committed to them?
- "I am not focusing on any other school. My priority is the UofA coaches and players, and my teammates. I want to keep the main thing the main thing."
Will he visit anywhere else other than the Arizona Wildcats?
- "No plans at all to visit any where else."
