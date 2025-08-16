EXCLUSIVE: Wildcats Target Jaylen Simmons Details Latest Recruiting Updates
The Arizona Wildcats have been recruiting players from many different states and from a plethora of different classes. The Wildcats are targeting the best of the best in each class, including the 2028 recruiting class.
One of the players that the Wildcats have been targeting in the 2028 class is Jaylen Simmons. Simmons is one of the better players in the state of California. The talented prospect is a two-way player, but many believe he will play DB at the next level.
The Wildcats target discussed all of the latest news in his recruitment with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I think Arizona is a great program. I have been to Tucson twice, and I love the environment. They are doing great things there. I think Brennan’s bold retooling of the staff shows vision and direction," the Arizona Wildcats target stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented prospect is hopeful to hear from one coach on the staff, but he also hopes to hear from another coach from another college. He detailed more with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I hope to hear from Coach Chip Viney from the AZ staff. I also hope to hear from Rickey Hunley at SMU."
He has already started to schedule multiple visits. Here are the games he has scheduled for a visit thus far.
"Yes, I plan on going to the Arizona vs. Kansas State game on September 12th. Also, the SMU vs. Stanford on October 11th and the UNLV vs. New Mexico on November 1st."
The prospect would then discuss which schools he is interested in at this time, as well as who he has recently received an offer from.
"I am very interested in Arizona, SMU, and Texas A&M. I have recently received an offer from Louisville and I can’t wait to get on their campus and watch a game."
What is his focus ahead of this next high school football season? He went into detail with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"As I head into my sophomore year, I am focused on expanding my recruiting opportunities by connecting with more campuses and coaches. I am committed to pushing myself both on and off the field, with the goal of producing standout performances that will be impossible for coaches to overlook."
