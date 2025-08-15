Which Prospects Are Currently Scheduled to Visit Arizona Basketball?
Junior County - Visit Scheduled for 9/12
I discussed County in the past with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"The Arizona Wildcats have to make a good impression with Junior County if they have any hope of landing the talented prospect. This is because he will likely only visit schools once before making a decision (an outsider's view looking in). He has been offered by many different schools, and will be visiting many different schools. He is set to visit some schools, such as the Arizona Wildcats, the Purdue Boilermakers, the UConn Huskies, the Maryland Terrapins, and the Indiana Hoosiers."
Cameron Williams - Visit Scheduled for 10/17
I discussed Williams in the past with Arizona Wildcats On SI. Click HERE to see the full article.
The Wildcats are now moved on to the 2026 recruiting class, but have yet to land a commitment in the class. They are still searching for their first commit, as they have multiple players scheduled for an official visit, including a five-star prospect. The five-star prospect is one of the better players in the nation, and a current Arizona Wildcats target, Cameron Williams. Williams could be argued as the top target in the class for the Arizona Wildcats, and that is likely the case, as he is rated as the 10th player in the nation, the 2nd best forward, and the 1st best player in his state, which just so happens to be the great state of Arizona. This could give the Wildcats an advantage, but they will need to do their dirty work on the official visit he has already set."
Cameron Holmes - Visit Scheduled for 12/5
I discussed Holmes in the past with Arizona Wildcats On SI. Click HERE to see the full article.
"The Wildcats have yet to land a commit in the 2026 recruiting class, but they will likely land one soon, as official visit season ramps up. They have many players on their board that they want to get an official visit with, as one of the better players that they are targeting in the class is Cameron Holmes. Holmes is a major prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He has been recruited by many schools, and has finally set up his six official visits. Those official visits include a trip to Arizona with the Wildcats, which is major news for the Wildcats."
