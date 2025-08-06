Fall Training Camp Day 6: Dakari Monroe & Jamie Feldermann
Week 1 of fall training camp is in the books and the Arizona Wildcats are now officially in full pads ahead of their first game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
It was mostly a full scrimmage practice as Arizona is getting in shape for its second season in the physical Big-12.
Defensive assistant coaches Dakari Monroe and Jamie Feldermann are two defensive assistant coaches who haven't been with the program for too long.
It is Feldermann's fourth year with the Wildcats, his first as a defensive assistant. Before that, he spent three years as a coaching intern and e looks to help rebuild the Arizona defense into the suffocating, unrelenting defense that would remind fans of the 'Desert Swarm' days of the '90s.
Monroe joined the Arizona coaching staff as a graduate assistant and has now entered his first year as a defensive assistant. He brings with him NFL experience as a cornerback with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
Monroe's time with San Jose State and how Brent Brennan shifted the Culture
"Personally, it was up and down for me. I had a different position coach every year in college, so it was a little I had some adjusting to do, but still had a lot of fun and learned a lot about myself and about the game of football. He (Brennan) created a real family atmosphere for the team (at San Jose State), obviously, like a new style from what we're used to with the previous coach. So there was an adjustment period. But the biggest thing I remember is the culture change.. When you when you really love the guy next to you and are willing to do whatever it takes to win and you really care for that guy, it makes it very easy to play football."
Feldermann's experience working with Brett Arce
"Working with both of them is fantastic. I've been with Coach Arce for, I believe, this is my fourth season now, back when I was a student coach in undergrad and all the way till now, he's one of the biggest mentors in my coaching career. He's taught me the majority of what I know, and it's just a blast working for him every day."
How Monroe found the benefit of multiple position coaches through college
"Just having a positive mindset with that. Some players do get attached to their coach. That's very common. Sometimes that makes it hard for the next coach to step in. So, keeping kind of like an open mind and a positive mindset with that, that really helped me in college. And something I try to tell the guys that transferred here to."
Feldermann's experience in watching Arizona rebuild
"It's been really incredible to watch and learn from because I've been able to see two head coaches, two different staffs and watch the different philosophies and ways that they build things. It's just been really fun watching the team grow from that my first season here, being one 1-11 all the way till now."
Feldermann and Monroe's message to the freshmen on how to develop
Feldermann: "I won't speak for the corners, but in the safeties room, just getting better every day. Just 1% better focusing on the details of their assignments. We're very lucky, or, I guess, they're very lucky that they have such great role models to look up to with the older guys in the room. Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith. They provide great examples in those things, the details of their assignment, their football IQ and just the way they see the game."
Monroe: " Just piggybacking off what Jimmy said, finding an older guy in the room is definitely helpful, even our transfers in the corner room. I played a lot of football at the previous schools and taking care of their bodies as well. Getting in the cold tub, seeing trainers, very important things.
