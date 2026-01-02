Noah Fifita Addresses Arizona Loyalty Ahead of Bowl

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is firmly established as one of top quarterbacks in program history. Now wrapping up his fourth season with the Wildcats, Fifita is also one of college football’s most loyal talents.

Fifita first joined the Wildcats in 2022, and became the team’s full time starter in 2023. In his career, Fifita has thrown for 8,918 yards, with 70 passing touchdowns, and 23 interceptions while completing 64.9 percent of his pass attempts.

After former head coach Jedd Fisch departed for the University of Washington before the 2024 season, Fifita opted to stick with Brent Brennan’s vision for the program. After going just 4-8 in 2024, Arizona, led by Fifita, was back on the map in 2025.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) throws a pass against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Fifita helped push Arizona to a 9-3 record, with the Wildcats finishing the regular season ranked #17 in the AP Poll. He’ll wrap up his season on Jan. 2 when the Wildcats take on SMU in the Holiday Bowl as Fifita looks to secure 10 wins for the second time in his career, the first coming in 2023 when the Wildcats went 10-3, and took home the Alamo Bowl trophy.

Holiday Bowl to be a matchup of loyalty

If there’s one constant in this matchup, it’s the high display of loyalty between the two quarterbacks. SMU’s quarterback Kevin Jennings is also in his fourth season with the Mustangs, his second season as the starter after helping SMU to a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

In the modern era of college football where many talented quarterbacks such as Jennings, and Fifita will often take their talents to higher-tier programs, whether for financial reasons, or simply looking for opportunities elsewhere, they’ve stayed committed to the programs that gave them a chance. Ahead of the Holiday Bowl, Fifita was asked by Tucson.com’s Justin Spears about why he has opted to stay loyal to Arizona throughout his career.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“For me, Tucson means everything to me and the University of Arizona means a lot to me and my family, so being able to play for Coach Brennan and the university means a lot,” Fifita said ahead of the Holiday Bowl.

Fifita, who is expected to return to Arizona for the 2026 season, will look to put a stamp on his Wildcats career with a strong showing in the Holiday Bowl. Already one of the top quarterbacks in program history, he’ll look to further his legacy by bringing in the second Bowl win of his career.