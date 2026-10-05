Arizona projected for bowl rematch with chance to avenge last season’s loss

Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats sent a message to the rest of the Big 12 on Saturday night, completely dominating previously undefeated Cincinnati, 34-7, in the best all-around performance of the season.

With injuries taking out wide receivers Tre Spivey, Gio Richardson, and Chris Hunter in the first quarter, Arizona rallied around a dominant run game, consistent excellence from quarterback Noah Fifita, and incredible run defense - stuffing Cincinnati time and time again to hold them to a season-low 74 rushing yards, 197 below their season average coming into the game.

Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) now carries momentum into its second road game of conference play, an early kickoff at West Virginia on Saturday.

And while the injuries linger overhead for coach Brennan's team, they haven't stopped the prognosticators from giving Arizona an updated, favorable bowl prediction heading into Week 6.

Arizona could avenge last year's Holiday Bowl loss

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for SMU Mustangs wide receiver Jordan Hudson (2) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The latest projection from Bryan Fischer at Sports Illustrated has Arizona playing in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, taking on the SMU Mustangs out of the ACC. SMU, of course, beat Arizona in the Holiday Bowl last season, 24-19, potentially setting up the Wildcats for a chance at revenge.

Arizona went down 24-0 at halftime but scored 19 unanswered in the second half, with Fifita tossing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, tacking on a team-leading 82 yards on the ground as well.

Arizona is 1-2 all-time against SMU, losing the first matchup way, way back in 1938, 29-7, before picking up a victory 47 years later, 28-6, in Tucson in 1985.

This would be Arizona's first appearance in the Sun Bowl since 1992. They are 0-2-1 in three appearances all-time, losing to Auburn in 1968 and Baylor in 1992, while tying Georgia in 1985.

The Rose Bowl is the oldest continuous bowl game in the country, while the Sun Bowl - played annually in El Paso, Texas - is tied with the Sugar and Orange Bowls for second oldest.

Next up for Arizona

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona now turns its attention to the Mountaineers of West Virginia, who are 3-2 on the year but 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing at home to Oklahoma State, 41-24, followed by a road shootout at Iowa State, 45-42, in Week 5.

WVU does have a ranked win over then No. 25 Virginia, 38-27, in non-con play, and they will be highly motivated to end their losing streak on Saturday against the Wildcats.

West Virginia is an even more prolific running team than Cincinnati, averaging a ridiculous 294 yards per game on the ground - third in the country behind Army and Air Force.

But Arizona was outstanding, stuffing the run at home against those Bearcats, and if they can carry that success to Morgantown and pick up a road W, it further vaults them into real contention for a major bowl game this winter.

Arizona and WVU are set to kickoff at 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, Oct. 11, and the game will be broadcast on TNT.