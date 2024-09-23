Highest Graded Arizona Wildcats Players Through Early Bye Week
The Arizona Wildcats had their early bye week this past weekend so it's a good time to
Putting together the three games that the Wildcats have played, Pro Football Focus has given everyone on the team an overall grade for their performance so far.
To no surprise, the most consistently solid players on the team have been the dynamic duo of Tetairoa McMilan and Noah Fifita.
Fifita has a slightly higher grade on the season with an 88.5. It's the highest grade of the team for someone that has played at least 40 snaps through the first three games.
The redshirt sophomore is 63-for-99 through the air with 863 yards for five touchdowns to three interceptions. It hasn't been the start season that he had likely hoped for, just one touchdown over the last two games, but it could be going much worse.
He has had five throws considered 'big time throws' by PFF, which is just under twice as high of a rate as he had a year ago. His receivers have also dropped four passes so far, which is also a higher rate than last year.
McMillan has accounted for a large portion of his quarterback's success as he has 23 catches for 453 yards and four scores already.
The junior has an 86.2 grade so far. He's continued to be sure handed as he has yet to drop a pass. He's currently on pace to finish just under 2,000 yards over 13 games, which is how many he played a year ago.
While he very likely won't keep that up, it just goes to show how dominant he has been so far.
He's playing himself into serious consideration to be the first wide receiver taken in the 2025 NFL draft.
Two more players have been given grades above 88.0, but they have only seem limited playing time (thought it's for vastly different reasons.
Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt actually has the highest grade on the team with an 88.9, but he has missed the last two games dealing with eligibility issues. The offense would benefit greatly by him being cleared to play once again.
Redshirt freshman defensive back Emmanuel Karnley has an 88.5 grade on the season after playing just eight snaps in the first game, missing the second and then given a much bigger role in the last game.
Karnley has given up just one catch for one yard in five targets. Arizona's coaching staff is using his size well, moving him around all around the secondary.
The Wildcats will look to these players to perform once again as they try to take down a more familiar opponent, the Utah Utes.