Unique Arizona Wildcats DB Again Linked to Kansas City Chiefs in Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats are quickly becoming a factory for NFL talent and this upcoming draft class should be their best yet.
Though he's entering just his second season as a starter, Wildcats defensive back Tacario Davis has become a popular selection to land in the first round of the draft.
In his latest mock for CBS Sports, Josh Edwards had Davis going to the Kansas City Chiefs to close out the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. This is not the first time this year that these two parties have been connected.
"Teams are looking for length in the secondary, and the Chiefs are no different," said Edwards. "They have always been able to underinvest and overdeliver at the cornerback position, but perhaps they break tendency and take a lengthy cornerback, like Davis, in the first round."
The Arizona product certainly fits the mold of the modern day ideal cornerback prospect. Guys like Tariq Woolen and Sauce Gardner have teams trying to find the next long, athletic star on the boundary.
He is an exciting athlete with a high ceiling, but is also fairly raw. He can flash a lot of talent, but is also prone to make a mistake every now and then. The hope with the Chiefs is that Steve Spagnuolo and that proven defensive staff will be able to help him adjust quickly for the NFL level of play.
Kansas City has been able to take players to heights that were presumed to be their absolute ceilings fairly quickly in the past, especially at cornerback.
Davis was a three-star cornerback prospect from California coming out of high school. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas and Arizona State.
He didn't get much of a chance to play as a freshman and looked shaky when he was out there. Not too far into his sophomore campaign, though, he became a starter and hasn't looked back since.
The 6-foot-4, 190 pound defender has provided sticky coverage and uses his length well to break up passes. Though he came away with just one interception a season ago, he had 12 passes broken up.
His best game came against the Washington State Cougars where he did not allow a single catch on five targets and came up with that lone interception.
The 20-year-old has done well to start his junior year, allowing seven catches for 63 yards on 14 targets.
It's not hard to see why he is considered to be a potential first round player. He's exactly the type of prospect that a general manager will fall in love with at the combine.