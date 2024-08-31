Arizona Predicted To Have ‘Sneaky’ Number of Players Selected in 2025 NFL Draft
Week 1 is finally here for Arizona. After waiting all offseason for the Wildcats to return to action, fans will have an opportunity to watch their team again.
It's an exciting time for Arizona, as this roster is filled with talent. While there will be some new challenges due to joining the Big 12 and Brent Brennan coaching the team for the first time, they're expected to be one of the better teams in the nation.
Finishing as a top-15 team in the nation by most polls last year, Arizona comes in as a consensus top-25 team.
Led by Tetairoa McMillan and Noah Fifita, Arizona's offense is expected to be one of the best in the country again.
Not only do they have players who should make an impact for them and potentially carry them to the College Football Playoffs, but there's plenty of NFL talent on the roster, too.
Arizona is as highly regarded as they are entering the campaign because of talent on both sides of the football.
ESPN released predictions for the 2025 NFL draft, and Jordan Reid predicted them to have a "sneaky" number of players drafted, a strong indication of how good their roster is.
"Entering the season, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the highest-ranked prospect on the roster and arguably the best receiver in the draft. He's already being compared to Drake London and Mike Evans, who were both top-10 picks... Jonah Savaiinaea has also created considerable buzz, as multiple scouts have mentioned he's a late-Round 1 candidate and could be the first interior blocker off the board. Plus, cornerback Tacario Davis is currently getting Day 2 grades but could see a big rise in the coming months. At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, he's long with impressive movement skills for his frame."
McMillan gets most of the hype, and rightfully so. He enters the season as one of the top two wide receiver prospects in college football.
In 2023, he posted 1,402 yards on 90 catches with 10 touchdowns.
Jonah Savaiinaea doesn't get talked about enough, likely because he's an offensive lineman, but he's as good of a draft prospect as there is at the position.
Perhaps Tacario Davis, the Wildcats' star cornerback, will be the player with the most pressure to perform. Davis needs to be ready for the Big 12 and the explosive offense that teams in the conference have.
It's not always just about talent, but if Arizona puts it together, they should be in a great position.
Davis, Savaiinaea, and McMillan are as good of a big three as it gets.