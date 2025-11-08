Former Pro Basketball Player Names Arizona in His Top 5
On November 2, Arizona On Si reported that Brent Brennan and the Wildcats had extended an offer to Nathaniel Salmon, a 2026 tight end prospect, who, a little over a year ago, was playing professional basketball overseas.
Who Is Nathaniel Salmon?
Salmon was born and raised in New Zealand and joined the country's professional basketball league immediately after graduating from high school. At the end of 2024, he was noticed by the NFL's International Player Pathway program and began training at IMG Academy for a chance to play in the league.
He attended the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie mini-camp last spring but was not signed. Salmon then turned his attention to college football and was granted eligibility by the NCAA on Oct 9.
Since being granted eligibility, the 6'7", 270-pound tight end prospect has been offered by numerous programs. With Early National Signing Day approaching, he has quickly narrowed down his list to five schools, naming Arizona as one of them.
Nathaniel Salmon Names Arizona in his Final Five Schools
On Nov 6, Salmon told Rivals that he has narrowed his decision down to five programs: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Utah, and West Virginia.
Before naming his top five schools, Salmon spoke with Rivals' Adam Gorney about his unusual football journey. He explained that its been surprising how fast his recruitment has gained traction, and that he's never even been to a football game.
- “Out of nowhere, Utah reached out and offered me a scholarship and I have an official visit next month, " Salmon told Gorney. "ASU reached out and offered me a scholarship and I have an official visit next month. Arizona reached out and offered me a scholarship. It’s happening so fast. I’ve never been to a football game to be honest."
As Salmon noted, Arizona was the third Power Four program to extend him an offer behind Utah and Arizona State. He has already scheduled an official visit with the Sun Devils on Nov 13 and another with the Utes on Nov 20.
Arizona has not scheduled Salmon on a trip to Tucson yet, but that could change with the Wildcats being named to his top five. It's safe to say that he's not an average prospect, but with a background in basketball and a great athletic profile, he'd be a fantastic addition to the Wildcats' 2026 class.
Salmon hasn't set a commitment date yet, but with how quickly he narrowed his list down to five schools, it can be assumed that he'll decide the near future.
Brennan and his staff will have to make some ground with Arizona State and Utah to land him, but they're firmly in the mix for the most intriguing prospect of the entire 2026 cycle.
