Former Pro Basketball Player Gets Offer from Arizona
While Arizona already has 20 players committed to its 2026 recruiting class, the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan may not be quite done. The program has been active on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, offering numerous committed and uncommitted prospects in the 2026 cycle.
The Wildcats' latest offer was to a very unique prospect, who has gone from playing professional basketball in New Zealand to pursuing a football career in the United States.
What Professional Basketball Player Did Arizona Offer?
On October 30, the Wildcats extended an offer to Nathaniel Salmon, a 21-year-old tight end prospect in the 2026 class. Salmon shared on X that his Arizona offer came after a conversation with Wildcats' tight end coach Josh Miller.
- After a call with [Josh Miller] I’m GRATEFUL to receive an offer from The University Of Arizona!!!" Salmon wrote.
Salmon doesn't have a rating on a recruiting site and isn't being heavily pursued by many programs, but that's largely because he just received eligibility to play Division I college football on October 9.
His athletic journey is unique, to say the least. Born in Porirua, New Zealand, Salmon emerged as a high school basketball star. After he graduated from high school, he immediately signed with the Manawatu Jets, a team in New Zealand's professional basketball league.
In 2024, he relocated to Australia and began playing professional basketball there. It was in Australia that he was noticed by the NFL's International Player Pathway program and was selected to travel to the United States. He began training for football at IMG Academy in early 2025.
Salmon's initial goal was to make it directly to the NFL. He was invited to the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie minicamp, but didn't end up making the roster. He turned his focus to college football and was granted eligibility about a month ago, and started to quickly pick up offers.
So far, he's been offered by Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah. He's already taken an official visit with the Utes, so Brennan and his staff will have to work quickly if they want to land him. While Salmon doesn't have much football experience, he's an athletic freak with a massive frame, standing at 6'7", 270 pounds.
Other programs are expected to become involved in his recruitment in the coming weeks, so it's beneficial for Arizona to have already been in communication with him. Salmon's an unusual prospect, but one that could end up being the steal of the 2026 class.
