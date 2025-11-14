Former Arizona LB Set To Make MMA Debut
Former Arizona football linebacker Scooby Wright is set to transition into a new sport as he begins his MMA career. Wright posted the update to his social media on Wednesday evening.
Wright played football in Tucson from 2013-15. He went on to earn an immediate role as a true freshman, where he recorded 83 tackles and an interception across 13 games played with 12 starts. He earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 Conference honors as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Wright totaled 163 tackles with 14 sacks, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Rotary Lombardi Award that season, all given annually to the top defender in the country.
Wright was also named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, where he became the first sophomore to win that award. Wright finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year as well.
Wright was limited to just three games the following season due to injuries. He did return for the bowl game, where he earned the Gildan New Mexico Bowl Defensive MVP after totaling 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks.
Wright went on to be drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He was waived by Cleveland later that year before signing with the Browns' practice squad. A few months later, the Arizona Cardinals signed Wright off the Browns' practice squad.
He wound up playing two seasons with the Cardinals in 2016 and 2017 before transitioning over to the Alliance of American Football League (AAF), where he signed with the Arizona Hotshots. He appeared in eight games with them before the league was shut down.
Wright wound up signing with the Patriots in August of 2019, but he did not make the 53-man roster. He went on to get selected by the DC Defenders in the 2020 XFL Draft. He appeared in four games before he moved over to the Spring League and later the United States Football League (USFL).
In 2024, Wright announced his retirement from professional football after bouncing around different professional leagues.
He has began his new journey in MMA with his debut fight set for Dec 13 in San Jose.
