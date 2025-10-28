Former Arizona State 2026 OL Target Decommits From Minnesota
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have done a great job in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats currently have 20 commits, but the staff is still looking to add talent as the cycle winds down.
A golden opportunity to do so just opened up. A former offensive lineman target and three-star recruit decommitted from Minnesota, allowing Arizona to swoop in late in his process.
Which Former Arizona Target Decommitted From Minnesota?
Mataalii Benjamin, a three-star offensive tackle from Lehi High School in Lehi, Utah, decommitted from Minnesota on October 27. He'd been committed to the Golden Gophers since June 1 after taking an official visit with the program on May 30.
Arizona had been interested in the 6'7", 315-pound offensive tackle throughout his recruitment, initially extending him an offer in May 2024. Brennan and his staff didn't heavily pursue Benjamin this summer, but they now have a chance to add a highly talented offensive lineman to their class late in the cycle.
247Sports' composite rankings list Benjamin as the No. 725 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 63 offensive tackle prospect, and the No. 12 recruit from Utah. With his recruitment reopening at this stage in the cycle, plenty of schools will likely be interested in him.
Benjamin had been interested in Oklahoma State before he committed to Minnesota, taking an official visit with the Cowboys in May. It should be expected that even without head coach Mike Gundy, the school will still make a run at him.
Should they decide to pursue Benjamin, other programs that Arizona will likely face challenges from to land him include Utah, considering he's one of the top offensive lineman prospects from the state, as well as Nebraska and Arizona State, which had also offered him before his Minnesota commitment.
According to 247Sports, the Wildcats' 2026 class currently ranks 42nd in the country, and they already have five offensive line commits.
Adding Benjamin isn't a necessity, but he would be Arizona's second-highest-rated 2026 offensive lineman, only behind Malachi Joyner. It's not a forgone conclusion that Brennan and the Wildcats will pursue Benjamin, but this feels like a fantastic opportunity to add a great player to the class so late in the cycle.
