Grading Arizona's Linebacker Room Through The Bye Week
Arizona football is 3-0 heading into its bye week with wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
The big story of the season so far for the Wildcats has been their defense under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Across the first three games of the season, the Wildcats' defense ranks No. 4 in points allowed (8.7) and No. 2 in total yards allowed (222.3).
Arizona has been flying all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, coming off a win over Kansas State, where they allowed just 193 yards from scrimmage and forced them to convert just 3-of-17 third and fourth-down plays.
After Arizona coach Brent Brennan had promoted Danny Gonzales as the team's defensive coordinator, Josh Bringuel was hired as the next Wildcats linebackers coach.
Taye Brown was the leading returner in the linebacker room heading into the season for Arizona. Through the first three games of the season, he is second on the team with 16 tackles. He also caught an interception in the season opener against Hawaii.
Entering his first full season with the linebacker room, Chase Kennedy has been a steady force both in coverage and as a pass rusher for Arizona, with eight tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has brought a different element to the position group.
Transfer Max Harris from Texas State has also chipped in 10 tackles to begin the season, while freshman Jabari Mann has totaled six tackles and one sack. Senior Riley Wilson has been limited to just one game so far this season, where he totaled six tackles.
Grade: B
The linebacker room has been a steady part of Arizona's strong start to the season defensively. The coaching staff has brought in enough depth into the position group to go along with Kennedy, making the transition to being a full-time linebacker. They have yet to hit their ceiling as a group. If they can do that during conference play, it could lead to an even stronger overall defense for Arizona, which will be needed against stronger competition in conference play.
Arizona is on bye this week before heading on the road to Ames next week to take on a tough opponent in Iowa State to open Big 12 conference play.
Last week, Kansas State was the toughest test up to that point for Arizona. It will now be Cyclones who remain one of the favorites to win the Big 12. If the Wildcats can come out on top in that game in a tough road environment, it will be even bigger for the confidence of Arizona moving further into conference play.
