Reviewing Arizona's Defensive Line Heading Into The Bye Week
Arizona football is 3-0 heading into its bye week with wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
The big story of the season so far for the Wildcats has been their defense under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Across the first three games of the season, the Wildcats' defense ranks No. 4 in points allowed (8.7) and No. 2 in total yards allowed (222.3).
Arizona has been flying all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, coming off a win over Kansas State, where they allowed just 193 yards from scrimmage and forced them to convert just 3-of-17 third and fourth-down plays.
The defensive line has been able to put a lot more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, led by new position coach Joe Salave’a, who has brought a new fire to the defensive line for Arizona. The pressure UA put on opposing quarterbacks was a lot more of an issue last season, but that appears to be on the upward trajectory under Salave'a.
It has been Deshawn McKnight and Dominic Lolesio leading the way on the defensive line for Arizona so far in tackles with eight and seven, respectively, through the first three games.
McKnight has recorded half a sack in each of the past two games against Weber State and Kansas State. He also added three tackles against Kansas State.
Lolesio recorded half a sack in the first two games of the season against Hawaii and Weber State. He also totaled four of his tackles in the season opener against the Rainbow Warriors.
Tre Smith hasn't shown up as much in the box scores, but he has made a huge impact to help open up lanes for other pass rushers on the defensive line for Arizona. He got banged up in the Wildcats' win over Weber State, but made his way back onto the field for last week's win over Kansas State.
Arizona is on bye this week before heading on the road to Ames next week to take on a tough opponent in Iowa State to open Big 12 conference play.
Last week, Kansas State was the toughest test up to that point for Arizona. It will now be Cyclones who remain one of the favorites to win the Big 12. If the Wildcats can come out on top in that game in a tough road environment, it will be even bigger for the confidence of Arizona moving further into conference play.
