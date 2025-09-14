Inside The Wildcats

5 Takeaways From Arizona Wildcats' Next Opponent

How Arizona's next opponent looked in week three

Nathaniel Martinez

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Landon Sims (30) loses his helmet during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Landon Sims (30) loses his helmet during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.

It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan walks down the Wildcat Walk before the start of the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona is now on a bye week after the victory and will need to clean up any blemishes it has before going head-to-head with the No. 14-ranked team at their home in Ames, IA, on September 27.

If Arizona is successful in taking down the Cyclones in their own home, it will be successful in doing something it hasn't done since 2010 and that is starting the season 4-0.

  • "I think every football game when you're playing against a program that's as good as you say, there's going to be back and forth, back and forth," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "Those guys have won a lot of football games for a really long time. They're extremely well coached. They have good players. And so there's going to be back and forth."

Iowa State started its season with a 4-0 record after beating Kansas State 24-21 in Dublin, stomping through South Dakota 55-7, escaping Iowa 16-13 and doing the same against Arkansas State 24-16.

The Wildcats will have plenty of film and time to study their next challenge before facing it in hostile territory at Jack Trice Stadium.

Here is a list of takeaways we learned from Iowa State's game against the Red Wolves on Saturday.

Iowa State is vulnerable to mobile quarterbacks

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) celebrates a tackle against the Kansas State Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

One of Iowa State's weaknesses was the inability to stop quarterback Jaylon Raynor from running out of the pocket or any of the designed runs that were called.

This led to him rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown, exposing the Cyclones' struggles in stopping a mobile quarterback.

Fifita ran for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns against Kansas State, showing how dangerous he can be with his legs and the improvement he made in that area.

Cyclones rely heavily on Rocco Becht

Rocco Becht
Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with the ball against Iowa during the second quarter in the Cy-Hawk Series at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rocco Becht accounted for 265 of those total yards that Iowa State had, showing the dependence that it has for the offense to flow as smoothly as it does.

Arizona has a deadly combination of both a pass rush and a stout secondary that should make it difficult for the Cyclones to move the ball through the air, much like it did for Avery Johnson, who had 88 passing yards.

They can be stopped in the redzone

The Arkansas State defense was unforgiving when Iowa State got close to the red zone, shutting it down and only allowing field goals early on in the game.

The Wildcats' defense is very much the same way, as it did not allow a touchdown in 10 quarters of football and did not make it easy for K-State to score.

Iowa State's balanced attack

Carson Hansen
Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) battles for a few yards around Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Zach Twedt (42) during the first quarter in the Cy-Hawk Series at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Becht struggles, he can be bailed out by a strong running game featuring Carson Hansen, who ran for 116 yards on 18 carries. Abu Sama also had 69 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.

Arizona will most likely use the bye week to enhance its front's skills so that it will be able to shut the Cyclones' running game down, as well as limit Becht's big-play-making ability.

How do you see Arizona performing against Iowa State? Let us know in the comments of our X account by clicking the link to visit our page. Be sure to give us a follow while you're there.

Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.