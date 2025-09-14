5 Takeaways From Arizona Wildcats' Next Opponent
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.
It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.
Arizona is now on a bye week after the victory and will need to clean up any blemishes it has before going head-to-head with the No. 14-ranked team at their home in Ames, IA, on September 27.
If Arizona is successful in taking down the Cyclones in their own home, it will be successful in doing something it hasn't done since 2010 and that is starting the season 4-0.
- "I think every football game when you're playing against a program that's as good as you say, there's going to be back and forth, back and forth," Head coach Brent Brennan said. "Those guys have won a lot of football games for a really long time. They're extremely well coached. They have good players. And so there's going to be back and forth."
Iowa State started its season with a 4-0 record after beating Kansas State 24-21 in Dublin, stomping through South Dakota 55-7, escaping Iowa 16-13 and doing the same against Arkansas State 24-16.
The Wildcats will have plenty of film and time to study their next challenge before facing it in hostile territory at Jack Trice Stadium.
Here is a list of takeaways we learned from Iowa State's game against the Red Wolves on Saturday.
Iowa State is vulnerable to mobile quarterbacks
One of Iowa State's weaknesses was the inability to stop quarterback Jaylon Raynor from running out of the pocket or any of the designed runs that were called.
This led to him rushing for 83 yards and a touchdown, exposing the Cyclones' struggles in stopping a mobile quarterback.
Fifita ran for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns against Kansas State, showing how dangerous he can be with his legs and the improvement he made in that area.
Cyclones rely heavily on Rocco Becht
Rocco Becht accounted for 265 of those total yards that Iowa State had, showing the dependence that it has for the offense to flow as smoothly as it does.
Arizona has a deadly combination of both a pass rush and a stout secondary that should make it difficult for the Cyclones to move the ball through the air, much like it did for Avery Johnson, who had 88 passing yards.
They can be stopped in the redzone
The Arkansas State defense was unforgiving when Iowa State got close to the red zone, shutting it down and only allowing field goals early on in the game.
The Wildcats' defense is very much the same way, as it did not allow a touchdown in 10 quarters of football and did not make it easy for K-State to score.
Iowa State's balanced attack
When Becht struggles, he can be bailed out by a strong running game featuring Carson Hansen, who ran for 116 yards on 18 carries. Abu Sama also had 69 yards on nine carries and a touchdown.
Arizona will most likely use the bye week to enhance its front's skills so that it will be able to shut the Cyclones' running game down, as well as limit Becht's big-play-making ability.
